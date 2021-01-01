Menu

Clément FORTOT

BOULOGNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conduite de travaux
Géotechnique
Ingénieur travaux

Entreprises

  • Menard - Ingénieur Travaux

    2011 - maintenant Ingénieur Travaux - Chantier d'aménagement du terminal méthanier à Dunkerque - Amélioration de sol en vibroflottation terrestre et maritime.

  • AURIS - Responsable de Projet Adjoint

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2011 - 2011 RPA en maîtrise d'oeuvre d'exécution, chantier de construction de 330 logements neufs sur la ZAC Seguin à Boulogne Billancourt.

Formations

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs (Lille)

    Lille 2005 - 2010 Bâtiment Travaux Publics

