Clément FORTOT
BOULOGNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conduite de travaux
Géotechnique
Ingénieur travaux
Entreprises
Menard
- Ingénieur Travaux
2011 - maintenant
Ingénieur Travaux - Chantier d'aménagement du terminal méthanier à Dunkerque - Amélioration de sol en vibroflottation terrestre et maritime.
AURIS
- Responsable de Projet Adjoint
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT
2011 - 2011
RPA en maîtrise d'oeuvre d'exécution, chantier de construction de 330 logements neufs sur la ZAC Seguin à Boulogne Billancourt.
Formations
Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs (Lille)
Lille
2005 - 2010
Bâtiment Travaux Publics
