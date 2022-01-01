Bonjour,
Curiosité, apprentissage, réactivité, respect et communication me caractérisent.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour tout renseignements.
Clément PIERRÉ
Mes compétences :
EMC Avamar
ARCserve Backup
Virtual pc 2005
Microsoft Exchange 2007
VMware workstation 8.0
Microsoft Exchange 2003
ITIL Foundation V3
GLPI-OCS
Wyse Device Manager
BMC Software
Tivoli Storage Manager
Hyper-V
Active Directory
EasyVista
VBS
Sophos Endpoint Antivirus
Citrix XenApp 6
VMware Vsphere 4.5-5.1
MySQL
Fortinet
Spamassassin
Microsoft SQL Server 2000-2005-2008
Cisco Ironport
HTM-PHP
Terminal server 2003-2008
Business Objects
BladeServer IBM-DELL
Postfix
Trend micro Worry-Free Business Security
Switches HP
Citrix Presentation Server 4.5
Batch Windows
Cisco ASA
Dansguardian
Serveurs IBM-DELL-HP-Fujitsu
Cyberoam
Squid
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Windows Server 2000/2003/2008
Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Seven
Debian
Oracle
Rédactionnel
SQL
Cisco IOS
Altiris