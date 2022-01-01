Menu

Clément PIERRÉ

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Bonjour,

Curiosité, apprentissage, réactivité, respect et communication me caractérisent.

N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour tout renseignements.

Clément PIERRÉ

Mes compétences :
EMC Avamar
ARCserve Backup
Virtual pc 2005
Microsoft Exchange 2007
VMware workstation 8.0
Microsoft Exchange 2003
ITIL Foundation V3
GLPI-OCS
Wyse Device Manager
BMC Software
Tivoli Storage Manager
Hyper-V
Active Directory
EasyVista
VBS
Sophos Endpoint Antivirus
Citrix XenApp 6
VMware Vsphere 4.5-5.1
MySQL
Fortinet
Spamassassin
Microsoft SQL Server 2000-2005-2008
Cisco Ironport
HTM-PHP
Terminal server 2003-2008
Business Objects
BladeServer IBM-DELL
Postfix
Trend micro Worry-Free Business Security
Switches HP
Citrix Presentation Server 4.5
Batch Windows
Cisco ASA
Dansguardian
Serveurs IBM-DELL-HP-Fujitsu
Cyberoam
Squid
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Windows Server 2000/2003/2008
Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Seven
Debian
Oracle
Rédactionnel
SQL
Cisco IOS
Altiris

Entreprises

  • Arhs Cube - System Engineer

    2015 - maintenant

  • Groupe PRODAXIS - Consultant infrastructure

    LYON 2014 - 2015 Gestion de l'infrastructure S.I. d'un portefeuille de clients TPE/PME.
    Participation à l'évolution de la structure et de l'organisation interne de Prodaxis.

  • Econocom Osiatis - Technicien d'Exploitation, Communauté Urbaine de Strasbourg

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014 Environnement Windows, 3000 postes environs. Au sein de l’équipe Windows pour leur client la Communauté Urbaine de Strasbourg (CUS), exploitation du parc de serveurs Windows et résolution d’incidents niveau 2. Tâches d’exploitation courante (Supervision des serveurs, vérification des sauvegardes, des appliances…), traitement des demandes d’accès et de création de compte, résolutions d’incidents utilisateur niveau 2.

  • FIBA - Technicien Système et Réseau

    Schiltigheim 2009 - 2012 Environnement Windows, 150 postes, 15 sites répartis en Alsace-Moselle. Support utilisateur niveau 1 et 2, coordination avec les différents prestataires, maintenance du parc nomade, fixe et serveurs, configuration du matériel informatique, intégration de nouveaux sites, maintenance de la téléphonie. Prestation de services chez des clients, responsable site web et intranet. Migration vers protocole de télétransmission bancaire Ebics, migration de Citrix Presentation Server 4.5 vers Xenapp 6 + ferme TSE 2008. Exploitation base de donnée SQL Server via Business Objects.

  • Groupe SPR - Technicien système et réseau (stage licence professionnelle)

    2008 - 2008 Environnement technique Windows 2000 Server et XP. Evolution du SI, installations de nouveaux services (plateforme FTP, serveur antivirus…), maintenance et support utilisateurs.

  • IUT Paul Verlaine - Membre d'équipe (Projet industriel Licence Professionnelle)

    2008 - 2008 Dans le cadre de la licence professionnelle, en équipe de 5 et encadré par la société ALTHEYS basée au Luxembourg, installation et configuration d’un serveur de gestion de parc, d’une passerelle anti-spam et d’un reverse proxy sur Linux Debian.

  • EDITIONS DES DERNIERES NOUVELLES D ALSACE - Technicien support utilisateur

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2007 Support utilisateur niveau 1 au sein de l’équipe support.

  • Scapalsace (E. Leclerc) - Technicien Système Réseau (Stage BTS 2e année)

    2007 - 2007 Etude, test du logiciel Wyse Device Manager et réalisation d’une documentation. Support utilisateurs Niveau 1 et 2.

  • Faurecia - Technicien informatique (Stage BTS 1ère année)

    2006 - 2006 Mise à jour de l’ancienne base de données Oracle avant la migration vers la nouvelle base. Mise à jour de la documentation en parallèle.

Formations

Réseau