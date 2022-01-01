Bonjour,



Curiosité, apprentissage, réactivité, respect et communication me caractérisent.



N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour tout renseignements.



Clément PIERRÉ



Mes compétences :

EMC Avamar

ARCserve Backup

Virtual pc 2005

Microsoft Exchange 2007

VMware workstation 8.0

Microsoft Exchange 2003

ITIL Foundation V3

GLPI-OCS

Wyse Device Manager

BMC Software

Tivoli Storage Manager

Hyper-V

Active Directory

EasyVista

VBS

Sophos Endpoint Antivirus

Citrix XenApp 6

VMware Vsphere 4.5-5.1

MySQL

Fortinet

Spamassassin

Microsoft SQL Server 2000-2005-2008

Cisco Ironport

HTM-PHP

Terminal server 2003-2008

Business Objects

BladeServer IBM-DELL

Postfix

Trend micro Worry-Free Business Security

Switches HP

Citrix Presentation Server 4.5

Batch Windows

Cisco ASA

Dansguardian

Serveurs IBM-DELL-HP-Fujitsu

Cyberoam

Squid

Symantec Endpoint Protection 11

Windows Server 2000/2003/2008

Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Seven

Debian

Oracle

Rédactionnel

SQL

Cisco IOS

Altiris