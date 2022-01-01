Clément PISTILLI

-
DE FURSAC
- HR Manager
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Recruitment management. Industrial Relations especially with the health and safety and working conditions Committee, union negotiations, Union Election setting up, discipline process. RH Projects: Senior / disable / Integration / Arduous work; development of business school links. Budget following.
-
VALENTINO FASHION GROUP
- CO-MANGER HR
Bourseville
2011 - 2014
Recruitment management. Industrial Relations especially with the health and safety and working conditions Committee, union negotiations, Union Election setting up, discipline process. RH Projects: Senior / disable / Integration / Arduous work; development of business school links. Payroll. Budget following.
-
Valentino Fashino Groupe
- Co manager rh
2011 - maintenant
Chargé Ressources humaines
population magasin de france
- recrutement, developmment ecole, formation, paye, Gestion ouverture de boutique, disciplinaire
-
LOUIS VUITTON Juily
- H.R. ADMINISTRATOR
2008 - 2011
Performance assessment, communication, boutique planning, recruitment, payroll, H.R. projects, Discipline process, integration management,
-
LOUIS VUITTON
- H.R. ASSISTANT
Paris
2007 - 2009
ASSISTANT, Boutique Champs Elysées (300 employees)
Communication development; projects: corporate culture, Staff awareness of luxury product; recruitment. Payroll, H.R. administrative, planning, integration process ;
-
Louis Vuitton
- Assistant RH
Paris
2007 - 2009
Paye, recrutement, gestion des plannings, communication
-
Hôtel de Crillon
- Chargé de Ressources Humaines
2007 - 2007
Effectue le recruteent du secteur de la restauration : mise en ligne des anonces, trie des CV, anime les entretiens...
Aide aux élections professionnelles.
Effectue les processus d'avertissement (écrit des lettres de sanctions, ...)
organise les évenements du personnel comme la fête de Noel.
Gère les Extras (recrutement, paye, contrat...) 60 pers.
-
HOTEL DE CRILLON
- PAYROLL RECRUITMENT AND TRAINING ADMINISTRATOR
2006 - 2007
Recruitment of the non-manager; casual workers payroll and H.R administrative; participate to the discipline process; Communication and projects, integration process, budget, calculate manager bonus, corporate social report, worker elections.
-
LE PRINTEMPS
- PAYROLL AND RECRUITMENT ADMINISTRATOR
2006 - 2006
Setting up of the recruitment process, and of the new planning management system. Payroll and H.R. administrative.
-
PRINTEMPS
- Ressources Humaines
Paris
2006 - 2006
stage en ressources humaines :
Chargé de recrutement (tri courrier, envoie des réponses négatives et à convoquer, entretien collectif ou individuel, établissement descontrats, ...)
chargé de Paye (saisie de la paye, des éléments fixes et variable, pointage...)
tâches administratives: médaille d'honneur du travail, préparation des éléctions professionnelles
-
OPERATIONNEL
- MANAGER
2004 - 2004
FLUNCH Customer traffic management, Check the entire Restaurant's point of work, planning's management, follow up the supplier orders , stocks management, sales following ;