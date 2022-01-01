Menu

Clément PISTILLI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Paye
Recrutement
Gestion du personnel
RH
Payroll
Memoirs
Health and Safety
training management
stocks management
integration management
boutique planning
boutique opening management
Traffic Management
SAP
Restaurants
Payroll management
Human Resources
Human Resource
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
HR development
Communication development
Adobe Photoshop
ADP Human Resources

Entreprises

  • DE FURSAC - HR Manager

    Recruitment management. Industrial Relations especially with the health and safety and working conditions Committee, union negotiations, Union Election setting up, discipline process. RH Projects: Senior / disable / Integration / Arduous work; development of business school links. Budget following.

  • VALENTINO FASHION GROUP - CO-MANGER HR

    Recruitment management. Industrial Relations especially with the health and safety and working conditions Committee, union negotiations, Union Election setting up, discipline process. RH Projects: Senior / disable / Integration / Arduous work; development of business school links. Payroll. Budget following.

  • Valentino Fashino Groupe - Co manager rh

    2011 - maintenant Chargé Ressources humaines
    population magasin de france
    - recrutement, developmment ecole, formation, paye, Gestion ouverture de boutique, disciplinaire

  • LOUIS VUITTON Juily - H.R. ADMINISTRATOR

    2008 - 2011 Performance assessment, communication, boutique planning, recruitment, payroll, H.R. projects, Discipline process, integration management,

  • LOUIS VUITTON - H.R. ASSISTANT

    Paris 2007 - 2009 ASSISTANT, Boutique Champs Elysées (300 employees)
    Communication development; projects: corporate culture, Staff awareness of luxury product; recruitment. Payroll, H.R. administrative, planning, integration process ;

  • Louis Vuitton - Assistant RH

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Paye, recrutement, gestion des plannings, communication

  • Hôtel de Crillon - Chargé de Ressources Humaines

    2007 - 2007 Effectue le recruteent du secteur de la restauration : mise en ligne des anonces, trie des CV, anime les entretiens...

    Aide aux élections professionnelles.

    Effectue les processus d'avertissement (écrit des lettres de sanctions, ...)

    organise les évenements du personnel comme la fête de Noel.

    Gère les Extras (recrutement, paye, contrat...) 60 pers.

  • HOTEL DE CRILLON - PAYROLL RECRUITMENT AND TRAINING ADMINISTRATOR

    2006 - 2007 Recruitment of the non-manager; casual workers payroll and H.R administrative; participate to the discipline process; Communication and projects, integration process, budget, calculate manager bonus, corporate social report, worker elections.

  • LE PRINTEMPS - PAYROLL AND RECRUITMENT ADMINISTRATOR

    2006 - 2006 Setting up of the recruitment process, and of the new planning management system. Payroll and H.R. administrative.

  • PRINTEMPS - Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2006 - 2006 stage en ressources humaines :

    Chargé de recrutement (tri courrier, envoie des réponses négatives et à convoquer, entretien collectif ou individuel, établissement descontrats, ...)

    chargé de Paye (saisie de la paye, des éléments fixes et variable, pointage...)

    tâches administratives: médaille d'honneur du travail, préparation des éléctions professionnelles

  • OPERATIONNEL - MANAGER

    2004 - 2004 FLUNCH Customer traffic management, Check the entire Restaurant's point of work, planning's management, follow up the supplier orders , stocks management, sales following ;

Formations

