Clément PLOQUIN
Clément PLOQUIN
MIGNALOUX BEAUVOIR
En résumé
Entrepreneur dans l'âme
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Fiscalité
Entreprises
travaileur autonome
- Consultant en gestion d'entreprise
2010 - maintenant
conseil en gestion d'entreprise en relation avec cabinet d'expertise comptable.
ILLICOPIZZA
- Gérant
2007 - 2010
exploitation de distributeurs automatiques alimentaires
ImoConseil
- Gérant d'agence immobilière
2002 - 2006
Création des agences de Poitiers ouest et Ligugé.
Ventes en 2006
Seref Consultants
- Collaborateur
PARIS
1997 - 2002
Formations
IAE
Poitiers
1997 - 1999
MSTCF
IUT GEA Niort
Niort
1994 - 1996
DUT GEA FC
Gwladys SCHULZ
Luc COTEL
Sandner EVELYNE