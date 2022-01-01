Clément PRETRE

Student in 3rd year on a Bachelor in Business Administration program.



I am looking for an internship period of 3-5 months from next june (2017) in finance & controlling. South America area may apply interest me.



I mainly trained in administrative tasks (accounting, financial management, financial analysis, risks & costs) and in the field of communication and marketing (market research, analysis, visibility, and others).



I am motivated and careful in what I do. I put a point of honor to give my best to achieve my goals.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Prise de parole

Achats internationaux

Stratégie d'entreprise

Techniques de vente