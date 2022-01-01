Clément PRETRE

Student in 3rd year on a Bachelor in Business Administration program.
I am looking for an internship period of 3-5 months from next june (2017) in finance & controlling. South America area may apply interest me.
I mainly trained in administrative tasks (accounting, financial management, financial analysis, risks & costs) and in the field of communication and marketing (market research, analysis, visibility, and others).
I am motivated and careful in what I do. I put a point of honor to give my best to achieve my goals.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Prise de parole
Achats internationaux
Stratégie d'entreprise
Techniques de vente