Menu

Clément PRETRE

Pucon

En résumé

Student in 3rd year on a Bachelor in Business Administration program.

I am looking for an internship period of 3-5 months from next june (2017) in finance & controlling. South America area may apply interest me.

I mainly trained in administrative tasks (accounting, financial management, financial analysis, risks & costs) and in the field of communication and marketing (market research, analysis, visibility, and others).

I am motivated and careful in what I do. I put a point of honor to give my best to achieve my goals.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Prise de parole
Achats internationaux
Stratégie d'entreprise
Techniques de vente

Entreprises

  • Aguaventura - Sales & development internship

    Pucon 2015 - 2016 Duration : 3 months

    Purchases & logistic :
    - Management of imports and purchases
    - Calculations of costs (selling price, margins...)
    - Purchase and sale policy
    - Inventory management
    - Sales statistics
    - Contact with suppliers

    Accounting :
    - Accounting balance 2015 ;
    - Statistics of activities ;
    - Inventory management ;
    - Improvement of accounting software ;
    - Realization of accounting methodology ;
    - Various missions: study of a loan leasing, update the records of activities.

    Activities tours and travel :
    - Management of activities ;
    - Management and development of the relations with our suppliers ;
    - Updated dashboard information ;
    - Selling of products and services.

    Reception :
    - Opening and closing of the Agency ;
    - Reply to emails ;
    - Physical and telephone reception ;
    - Present to customers the services offered by the Agency and information free of charge on the region and the country.

  • Guy Degrenne - Sales internship

    VIRE 2015 - 2016 Duration : one month

    Guy Degrenne Shop in Bordeaux

    Tasks :
    - welcome,
    - sales,
    - orders,
    - accounting
    - customer service

Formations

  • INSEEC Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant Bachelor in Business Administration

Réseau