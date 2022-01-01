Menu

Clement RENE

San Francisco

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
English
Internet
Marketing
Polyvalent

Entreprises

  • Meltwater Group - Digital Marketing Consultant

    San Francisco 2014 - 2016 Social Media : Management of all French Social Media output to drive traffic to the French Website (Twitter).

    Blog Posts : Writing between 2-4 blog posts per week in French on key industry topics (PR, Marketing, Social Media, Digitam, ...).

    Research : Creating database of key journalists and influencers across France, Key events.

    Creating infographics /PR : Creating interesting PR infographics based on newsworthy topics.

    Media Relations : Building relationships with and creating press opportunities

    Translation : Responsible for the translation of website pages; Key Marketing Material, blog posts, PPC Adwords, and ad hoc assignments from English to French.

  • VISIMMO 3D - Assistant Commercial

    montrouge 2013 - 2013 V3D Events Dept :
    Virtual 3D Platform on which one can create his/her own virtual event.

    - B2B Prospection : Calls, social networks and email campaign.
    - Creation of commercial document (meeting, templates...)
    - Administrative tasks
    - Scheduling meetings
    - Use of SalesForce.com
    - Working side by side with the Communication and Marketing departments.

Formations

  • Athlone Institute Of Technology AIT (Athlone)

    Athlone 2013 - 2014 Bachelor of Business with honours (Level 8)

  • ISC Paris

    Paris 2012 - 2016 Strategic Marketing Master's Degree

  • Lycée Le Verrier CPGE (St Lo)

    St Lo 2010 - 2012 Niveau Bac+2 (Equivalences ECTS)

Réseau