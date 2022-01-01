Clement RENE

Mes compétences :
Business
English
Internet
Marketing
Polyvalent
Entreprises
Meltwater Group
- Digital Marketing Consultant
San Francisco2014 - 2016Social Media : Management of all French Social Media output to drive traffic to the French Website (Twitter).
Blog Posts : Writing between 2-4 blog posts per week in French on key industry topics (PR, Marketing, Social Media, Digitam, ...).
Research : Creating database of key journalists and influencers across France, Key events.
Creating infographics /PR : Creating interesting PR infographics based on newsworthy topics.
Media Relations : Building relationships with and creating press opportunities
Translation : Responsible for the translation of website pages; Key Marketing Material, blog posts, PPC Adwords, and ad hoc assignments from English to French.
VISIMMO 3D
- Assistant Commercial
montrouge2013 - 2013V3D Events Dept :
Virtual 3D Platform on which one can create his/her own virtual event.
- B2B Prospection : Calls, social networks and email campaign.
- Creation of commercial document (meeting, templates...)
- Administrative tasks
- Scheduling meetings
- Use of SalesForce.com
- Working side by side with the Communication and Marketing departments.
Formations
Athlone Institute Of Technology AIT (Athlone)
Athlone2013 - 2014Bachelor of Business with honours (Level 8)