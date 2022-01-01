Menu

Clément ROBERT

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Accuracy - Financial Analyst

    2017 - maintenant

  • Accuracy - Financial Analyst, intern

    2016 - 2017

  • The University of Auckland - Project manager, intern

    2014 - 2014 • Managed a team of 6 software developers working on a 3D imaging project for the Microsoft Kinect platform
    • Raised $50,000 from private investors. Works submitted to the MVA-Japan Conference

  • Saint-Cyr Formation Continue - Supervisor of ESSEC and HEC seminars on leadership

    2014 - 2014 • Mentored 15 students – held reflection workshops on ‘Leadership and Team Spirit’
    • Planned and conducted a 3-day exercise with 120 students and 250 officers in formation

  • Armée De Terre - Cadet Officer

    2012 - 2015 • Commanded a platoon (27 riflemen) for 4 months: formation, maintaining and deepening of operational capabilities
    • Commanded small-sized units (12 riflemen) for lightning raid operations: airborne and commando trainings
    • Followed mountain and rainforest trainings intended to drive determination, team spirit and leadership

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2015 - 2016 Master of Science

    • Corporate Finance, Business Strategy, Strategic Aspects of M&A, PE strategies
    • Professional Workshops, Company Project
    • Master Thesis on the Opportunities in the Internet of Things

  • Ecole Spéciale Militaire De Saint-Cyr

    Coetquidan 2012 - 2015 Diplôme d'ingénieur / Diplôme de Saint-Cyr

    France’s military academy of the Army, providing its cadets an academic, military and human formation

    • Military History, International Relations, Law of Armed Conflicts
    • Group Logic and Dynamics, Stress Management, Operational Psychology
    • Ballistics, Electronic Warfare, Detonics
    • Game Theory, Correcting Codes, Graph Theory
    • Security of Information Systems, Object-oriented Engineering, Databa

  • Lycee Militaire De Saint Cyr L'Ecole

    Saint Cyr L'Ecole 2010 - 2012 Intensive courses in Mathematics and Physics preparing for the competitive entry examinations for French top engineering schools

