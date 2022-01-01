Clément ROBERT

-
Accuracy
- Financial Analyst
2017 - maintenant
Accuracy
- Financial Analyst, intern
2016 - 2017
The University of Auckland
- Project manager, intern
2014 - 2014
• Managed a team of 6 software developers working on a 3D imaging project for the Microsoft Kinect platform
• Raised $50,000 from private investors. Works submitted to the MVA-Japan Conference
Saint-Cyr Formation Continue
- Supervisor of ESSEC and HEC seminars on leadership
2014 - 2014
• Mentored 15 students – held reflection workshops on ‘Leadership and Team Spirit’
• Planned and conducted a 3-day exercise with 120 students and 250 officers in formation
Armée De Terre
- Cadet Officer
2012 - 2015
• Commanded a platoon (27 riflemen) for 4 months: formation, maintaining and deepening of operational capabilities
• Commanded small-sized units (12 riflemen) for lightning raid operations: airborne and commando trainings
• Followed mountain and rainforest trainings intended to drive determination, team spirit and leadership