Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clément SÈVE
Ajouter
Clément SÈVE
CAIRANNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SARL COVAL
- Directeur
2015 - maintenant
Bernardoni TP
- Responsable Activité Recyclage
Roquemaure
2012 - 2015
SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux
- Responasable de service Production d'eau et Maintenance
2009 - 2012
SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux
- Responsable service industrie
2007 - 2009
SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux
- Responsable d'exploitation, chef d'équipe service industrie
2005 - 2007
SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux
- Electromécanicien Usine eau potable et traitement industriel
2002 - 2005
SARL CTR
- Ouvrier bâtiment
2002 - 2002
SEERC Lyonnaise des eaux
- Exploitation station d'épuration
2002 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amir BERBAGUI
Audrey PENVEN
Catie MALET VANNEUVILLE
Celine GANDILLET
Fabrice LEAUNE
François-Xavier NICOLAS
Germain VAYSON
Julia BRECHET
Olivier BOURELLA