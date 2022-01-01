Menu

Clément SÈVE

CAIRANNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SARL COVAL - Directeur

    2015 - maintenant

  • Bernardoni TP - Responsable Activité Recyclage

    Roquemaure 2012 - 2015

  • SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux - Responasable de service Production d'eau et Maintenance

    2009 - 2012

  • SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux - Responsable service industrie

    2007 - 2009

  • SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux - Responsable d'exploitation, chef d'équipe service industrie

    2005 - 2007

  • SDEI Lyonnaise des eaux - Electromécanicien Usine eau potable et traitement industriel

    2002 - 2005

  • SARL CTR - Ouvrier bâtiment

    2002 - 2002

  • SEERC Lyonnaise des eaux - Exploitation station d'épuration

    2002 - 2002

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau