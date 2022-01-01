Menu

Clément SIMONNEAU

SINGAPORE

En résumé

Dynamic, organised and having developed entrepreneurship skills, I am completely passionate about the digital industry. My determination and leadership are among my main assets as well as being flexible, empathetic and independent in a working environment. Extremely motivated, committed & open-minded, I am currently looking for a new challenge that will effectively utilize all acquired skills, abilities, and areas of expertise as follow:

• Traffic Acquisition • Affiliate Networks • Team Building/Leadership
• KPIs Optimizations • Email Monetization • Payment Solutions
• Performance marketing • Data Analysis • Intercultural Skills
• Digital Marketing Strategy • Project Management • CRM Solutions

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Conseil
Marketing
Google Adwords
Webmarketing
Finance
Web 2.0
Communication
Développement commercial
E-commerce
Marketing direct

Entreprises

  • Ten Media Pte Ltd - E-commerce Manager

    2013 - 2013 Fondé en 2010, Ten Media est une startup internet spécialisée dans le développement de services à l'abonnement (coupons de réductions et de remboursement).

    En charge du management et du développement des activités

    - Développement de l’activité sur Singapour et lancement de 2 nouveaux pays: Australie et UK
    - Conception d’outils de pilotage et de reporting et gestion du P&L régional
    - Recrutement et management d’une équipe technique et marketing
    - Suivi quotidien des KPIs et optimisation du CPA
    - Mise en place et supervision du service client
    - Management d’une équipe multiculturelle de 5 personnes

  • Ten Media Pte Ltd - Chef de projet Webmarketing

    2012 - 2012 Fondé en 2010, Ten Media est une startup internet spécialisée dans le développement de services à l'abonnement (coupons de réductions et de remboursement).

    Gestion et pilotage du lancement d'un nouveau service

    - Benchmark concurrentiel des sites e-commerce de la région APAC
    - Elaboration du Business Plan et gestion administrative de l’incorporation de la société
    - Supervision et coordination du développement du front et du back office
    - Mise en place d’une stratégie d’acquisition multicanal (SEM, social media, e-mailing, display et affiliation)
    - Développement de partenariats avec les solutions de paiements et les affiliés régionaux
    - Responsable de la recette du site et du pilotage de la phase de lancement

  • Havas Media - Chef de projet E-mailing

    2011 - 2011 Havas est l'un des plus grands groupes mondiaux de communication. Havas Media place l’expertise digitale au cœur même de l’organisation et répond ainsi aux attentes de changement et d’innovation des clients.

    Gestion quotidienne de campagnes emailing pour différents annonceurs

    - Sourcing, négociation et achat media auprès des régies publicitaires, brokers et plateformes d’affiliation
    - Mise en place et optimisation de campagnes e-mailing de CRM et d’acquisition au CPM, CPL et CPA
    - Elaboration et présentation des recommandations stratégiques auprès des annonceurs
    - Développement de nouvelles offres: re-targeting, e-mailing social, e-mailing mobile

  • Enigmatic Production & Promotion - Consultant Junior

    2010 - 2010 EPP est une entreprise de consulting spécialisée en marketing et en relations publiques. Créée en 2008, cette entreprise est basé en Grande-Bretagne.

    - Réalisation d’un plan de croissance d’entreprise : Analyse de l’entreprise et de sa position sur le marché UK, définition de stratégies de développement et mise en place de recommandations stratégiques et opérationnelles

  • Crédit Mutuel - Assistant chargé de clientèle professionnelle

    Strasbourg 2009 - 2009 - Commercialisation de lignes de crédits pré-accordées B to B : Création d’un fichier client, analyse financière des entreprises présélectionnées, préaccords des lignes, relances commerciales et reporting à la direction commerciale
    - Résultats : 19 lignes mises en place (Objectif : 15), soit 150 K€ de crédits pré-accordées

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2010 - 2012

  • Edinburgh Napier University (Edimbourg)

    Edimbourg 2009 - 2010

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2007 - 2009

