Clément SIMONNEAU

Dynamic, organised and having developed entrepreneurship skills, I am completely passionate about the digital industry. My determination and leadership are among my main assets as well as being flexible, empathetic and independent in a working environment. Extremely motivated, committed & open-minded, I am currently looking for a new challenge that will effectively utilize all acquired skills, abilities, and areas of expertise as follow:
• Traffic Acquisition • Affiliate Networks • Team Building/Leadership
• KPIs Optimizations • Email Monetization • Payment Solutions
• Performance marketing • Data Analysis • Intercultural Skills
• Digital Marketing Strategy • Project Management • CRM Solutions
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Conseil
Marketing
Google Adwords
Webmarketing
Finance
Web 2.0
Communication
Développement commercial
E-commerce
Marketing direct