Clément SIMONNEAU

Dynamic, organised and having developed entrepreneurship skills, I am completely passionate about the digital industry. My determination and leadership are among my main assets as well as being flexible, empathetic and independent in a working environment. Extremely motivated, committed & open-minded, I am currently looking for a new challenge that will effectively utilize all acquired skills, abilities, and areas of expertise as follow:



• Traffic Acquisition • Affiliate Networks • Team Building/Leadership

• KPIs Optimizations • Email Monetization • Payment Solutions

• Performance marketing • Data Analysis • Intercultural Skills

• Digital Marketing Strategy • Project Management • CRM Solutions



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Conseil

Marketing

Google Adwords

Webmarketing

Finance

Web 2.0

Communication

Développement commercial

E-commerce

Marketing direct