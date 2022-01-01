Clément STOLL

Menu

En résumé

As a 3 years student in Hospitality Management School, I am looking for a 4 months half-time internship.
- Affinity for strong service activities and management in the field of hospitality .
- Opening to the world through many years spent abroad (Korea, Brazil).
- Open Character , easy to contact, attentive to others , good presentation .
- 5 months of internship at EVIAN ROYAL ( 5 Star Hotel ) in Evian -les- Bains
- 4 months of internship at Fouquet's, Champs-Elysées, Paris in Bursarship
- 4 months at the hotel Burgundy Paris, bursarship and management control


  • Hôtel Burgundy - Stage Economat/ Cost Control

    2015 - 2015 Reception and storage of goods (beverage cellar)
    - Restocking minibar
    - Home rooms (exit sparkling customers)
    - Inventory management end of the month (cellar, bar, reception room, minibar)
    - Reorganization of the cellar (water, wine, soft drinks, champagnes, alcohols)

  • Hôtel Fouquet's Barrière - Economat

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Managed arrivals of goods, managed stock, prepared orders for various outlets, placed orders with various suppliers.

  • Hôtel Royal Evian - Commis de salle/ Runner

    EVIAN LES BAINS 2014 - 2014 Served under the responsability of a chef de rang
    - Liaised between the catering, cooking and baking services
    - Implemented the restaurant dining room
    - Maintain the restaurant's office and material therein
    - Assist the chef de rang in orders and requisitions storage

