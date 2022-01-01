Menu

Clément SURMONT

Bezons

En résumé

Etudiant à l'École Supérieure d'Informatique SUPINFO sur le campus de VALENCIENNES.

Parcours :
Première année à SUPINFO : 2011-2012
Seconde année à SUPINFO : 2012-2013
Troisième année à SUPINFO : 2013-2014
Quatrième année à SUPINFO : 2014-2015

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Apple Mac
AJAX
Cisco Switches/Routers
Linux Redhat
GNU/Linux

Entreprises

  • Worldline - Stagiaire Administrateur système

    Bezons 2015 - 2015 Industrialisation d'environnement de production.

    Utilisation de Linux(Keepalived, openssh, nginx, bash etc...)
    Avec : Puppet - Vagrant - Kitchen.ci - VirtualBox et langage Ruby

  • B'DOM - Développeur HelpDesk

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2014 - 2014 * Support « client » et informatique ;
    * Utilisation du Microsoft CRM Dynamics ;
    * Réalisation de plusieurs projets Web (Questionnaire de sécurité, développement d'outils dans l'intranet)

    * Utilisaiton de HTML, CSS * Utilisation JavaScript, AJAX * Utilisation de PHP, SQL

  • Aequitas - Technicien réseaux

    Douai 2013 - 2013 * Dimensionnement de projet
    * Réalisation d'un HotSpot Wifi sous Linux :
    * Firewall, utilisation des IPtables ;
    * Filtrage du trafic réseau avec horaires (Squid3) ;
    * Génération de mots de passe aléatoires avec Base de données utilisateur (MySQL +
    Shell Linux)
    * Portail captif (Coova-Chilli) ;
    * Réalisation d'un Manuel d'administration du HotSpot ;
    * Notions sur Windows Server 2008 RC2 (notamment TSE)

  • ILEN Informatique - Technicien

    2012 - 2012 Technicien auprès de la société ILEN Informatique à Valenciennes
    * Dépannage du matériel informatique ;
    * Dimensionnement des réparations
    * Accueil Service Clientèle

  • MacDonald's - Equipier polyvalent

    guyancourt 2012 - 2012 Equipier polyvalent - MacDonald Tertiales à Valenciennes :
    Cumul des études et d'un « Job étudiant »

Formations

