Menu

Clément TRAN

Paris

En résumé

Life science, strong clinical trials background with advanced project management skill

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Budget Management
Team Management
Vaccines Development
Matrix Management
GCP

Entreprises

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Head of planning & project mngt

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Reporting to VP Development, my mission is to:
    - Implement PPM best practices, metrics/dashboards and develop strong collaboration relationship across Development organization
    - Manage Dev functions activities portfolio & projects portfolio, implement tool to provide visibility and facilitate decision making at function/project and Executive levels
    - Plan and execute department-wide projects that align with business priorities

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Head of Clinical Operations

    Paris 2013 - 2015 My mission is to oversee the clinical trials execution in order to deliver clinical data with the best Quality/Cost/Time balance.
    I achieve my mission by
    - leading and developing the clinical operations staff (Clinical Trial Managers and Clinical Trial Assistants)
    - providing strategic direction for out-sourcing
    - developing and implementing processes and systems related to operational activities.

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Senior Clinical Projects Leader

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Fully accountable for Timelines, Quality and Cost of International vaccines clinical trials.
    Covered countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and UK.

    Acting as a Project Leader in a matrix organisation, I am in charge of:

    ▫ Development of Protocol, Project sizing and Planning,
    ▫ Supervision of study documents development such as Informed Consent Form, Case Report Form, Diary Card, Study Specific Procedures and Guidelines,
    ▫ Regulatory submissions and contracts negotiation,
    ▫ CROs selection and study budget forecast and management (ranging from 1.5 to 5 million € per study),
    ▫ Country affiliates and shareholders liaison, supervision of investigational sites selection,
    ▫ Organisation and Chair of Investigators Meetings, participation to CRA training.

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Clinical Projects Coordinator

    Paris 2005 - 2010 Project coordination in a matrix organisation:

    ▫ Development of study documents,
    ▫ Project Planning,
    ▫ Development of Study Specific Procedures and Guidelines,
    ▫ Regulatory submissions preparation,
    ▫ CROs selection and study budget monitoring,
    ▫ Investigational sites selection,
    ▫ Participation to CRA training and Investigators Meetings.

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Central CRA

    Paris 2003 - 2005 ▫ Global coordination of activities related to monitoring and management of monitoring CRO.
    ▫ Development of study documents

  • Pharmascan - CRA

    2000 - 2003 Phase I to IV clinical trials monitoring and coordination:
    ▫ Several therapeutic areas such as dermatology, gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatric,
    ▫ Different medical structures such as hospital, clinical investigation centre (CIC) and private practices

Formations

  • DIU FARC (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2000

Réseau