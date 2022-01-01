Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clement VIDALLET
Ajouter
Clement VIDALLET
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nocéa
- Responsable Commercial
2010 - maintenant
Gemofis
- Consultant en immobilier d'entreprise
PARIS
2007 - 2010
- Location et vente de locaux commerciaux/bureaux/entrepôts
- Prospection foncière
- Négociation des baux
- Montages d’opérations, développement
- Urbanisme
- Etude de business plan
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
2002 - 2006
Finance
Réseau
Alban LORTHIOIS
Aline VANDEVILLE
Cabinet Recrutement EXACTITUDE
Edouard DESURMONT
Etienne ACCOU
Florent MARQUIGNY
Grégoire DEHURTEVENT
Marc-Antoine CORON
Ry-Olof HALVARSSON
Stephanie TALPE - BEAGUE