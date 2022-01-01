Retail
Clémentine ETIENNE
Ajouter
Clémentine ETIENNE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Natixis
- Technico commerciale
Paris
2016 - 2018
Delane Si
- Consultante
Boulogne-Billancourt
2016 - 2019
Formations
Lycée Langevin Wallon
Champigny Sur Marne
2013 - 2015
BTS NRC
BTS Négociation relation clients
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
