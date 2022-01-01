Cléo VANDERSTOCKEN

Mes compétences :
Food
Food industry
Hotel
Hotel industry
Recruitment
Entreprises
Aston Carter Benelux
- Support Consultant
2008 - 2009Aston Carter is a global recruitment company. Established in 1997, we operate in sixteen countries and have offices in the UK, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands.
My core activity consists in providing viable employment options to my client, by selecting relevant IT specialists from our database and from my personal network and assessing their capability to match the job requirements.
* In charge of the permanent IT Infrastructure, Support & Telecom profile recruitment
* Headhunting
*Recruitment procedure from A to Z
MDA Resources Brussels
- Recruitment consultant
2008 - 2008
Hilton Brussels
- Diplomatic Relations Manager
2007 - 2008My task was to deal with hotel business originated by official institutions like embassies, permanent representations to EU, etc…Increase the business by selling our hotel, organization of site-inspections, prospect new clients, be the trustworthy contact person at the hotel in terms of organization, discretion, protocol and security, proceed with booking of rooms, meetings, F&B events, organize state, delegation and head of state visits.