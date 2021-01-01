Retail
Cléore PETIT
Cléore PETIT
ROUEN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Institute Of Technology Sligo (Sligo)
Sligo
2012 - 2013
Programme ERASMUS, cours dispensés entièrement en Anglais
Double diplôme : Bachelor of business in international Marketing / DU en marketing appliqué et commerce International
IUT De Montluçon
Montlucon
2011 - 2012
2ième année
membre de l'association PRO.TE.CO, service Technologie de l'information et de la communication (Prospection, création et commercialisation de sites internet)
IUT
Amiens
2010 - 2011
1ère Année.
Projet tuteuré : Organisation de trois journée Don Du Sang sur le site de l'IUT, en partenariat avec l'EFS
Lycée Robert De Luzarches
Amiens
2007 - 2010
ES
