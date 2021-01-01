Menu

Cléore PETIT

ROUEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Institute Of Technology Sligo (Sligo)

    Sligo 2012 - 2013 Programme ERASMUS, cours dispensés entièrement en Anglais
    Double diplôme : Bachelor of business in international Marketing / DU en marketing appliqué et commerce International

  • IUT De Montluçon

    Montlucon 2011 - 2012 2ième année
    membre de l'association PRO.TE.CO, service Technologie de l'information et de la communication (Prospection, création et commercialisation de sites internet)

  • IUT

    Amiens 2010 - 2011 1ère Année.
    Projet tuteuré : Organisation de trois journée Don Du Sang sur le site de l'IUT, en partenariat avec l'EFS

  • Lycée Robert De Luzarches

    Amiens 2007 - 2010 ES

Réseau