Currently Research Principal at Wilbury Stratton, a talent research and consulting firm offering strategic advisory services, talent mapping, pipelining, search and competitive intelligence reports.



Host and creator of the I Just Know Podcast! Available on Spotify, Apple, Google and Amazon.



I was the most experienced Senior Associates at Third Bridge in London. I set the example for Project Managers and provided top-class client service to the largest European credit funds, investment banks and special situation groups. I supported and advised global initiatives and interacted with the senior leadership team to make effective and lasting changes in an ever-growing and competitive expert network industry.



Completed a Management Secondment leading a 9 month project to set up a dedicated team working with colleagues in Mumbai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, LA & New York primarily supporting clients in Japan, China, India and Singapore. I promoted stronger global collaboration never seen before and encouraged further cross-office success!



M.A. in International Security and Terrorism (2015-16). Significant areas of focus included global justice and violations of human rights standards and international law. The dissertation investigated the psychological and moral elements of civil-military relations. Notably its importance to combating unorthodox terrorism in Europe, its contribution to the rise of far-right militias and views, and the subsequent exploitation of the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean.