Clewlow ROBERT

  • Wilbury Stratton
  • Research Principal

London

En résumé

Currently Research Principal at Wilbury Stratton, a talent research and consulting firm offering strategic advisory services, talent mapping, pipelining, search and competitive intelligence reports.

Host and creator of the I Just Know Podcast! Available on Spotify, Apple, Google and Amazon.

I was the most experienced Senior Associates at Third Bridge in London. I set the example for Project Managers and provided top-class client service to the largest European credit funds, investment banks and special situation groups. I supported and advised global initiatives and interacted with the senior leadership team to make effective and lasting changes in an ever-growing and competitive expert network industry.

Completed a Management Secondment leading a 9 month project to set up a dedicated team working with colleagues in Mumbai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, LA & New York primarily supporting clients in Japan, China, India and Singapore. I promoted stronger global collaboration never seen before and encouraged further cross-office success!

M.A. in International Security and Terrorism (2015-16). Significant areas of focus included global justice and violations of human rights standards and international law. The dissertation investigated the psychological and moral elements of civil-military relations. Notably its importance to combating unorthodox terrorism in Europe, its contribution to the rise of far-right militias and views, and the subsequent exploitation of the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean.

Entreprises

  • Wilbury Stratton - Research Principal

    Autre | London 2022 - maintenant Research Principal at Wilbury Stratton, a talent research firm offering strategic advisory services, talent mapping, pipelining, search and competitive intelligence reports.

    Wilbury Stratton provides world class talent and competitive intelligence solutions to meet the needs of today’s global business leaders. We partner with some of the world’s largest organisations (Royal Dutch Shell, Aviva Group, Rolls Royce, Samsung, IBM and HSBC) to deliver their current and future leaders and equip them with uniquely sourced, actionable insight. We deliver an innovative solution which combines Executive Research and Search methodology. Our unrivalled range of talent platforms and business intelligence research products allows us to offer a complete market view to our clients. This enables them to set long-term strategic goals and access the highest quality talent.

  • Third Bridge - Senior Associate

    Finance | London 2016 - 2022 Key Achievements
    -I am one of the most experienced Senior Associate at Third Bridge in London, providing top-class client service to some of the largest European credit funds, investment banks and special situation groups.
    -I have recently taken over two top European clients that account for over $750k revenue per year
    -Account owner, project manager and research partner to world-class investment funds providing independent human insight and buy-side information to support and inform my client's research projects and due diligence.
    -Exceeded client goals and personal revenue targets achieving +200% in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
    -Client portfolio included Third Bridge’s top credit funds including private capital investors, investment banks, special situation groups, high yield and distressed debt funds located in London, Paris, Istanbul and Moscow.
    -Activated the Paris and Istanbul office for a major bank leading to 10% revenue growth for that client
    -Helped sign a major Global/US bank as a new client through contacts representing approx. $250K pa.
    -Global leader at cross-selling Third Bridge Forum transcripts to our Connections clients.
    -Led client service strategy and best practice model for high yield and distressed funds in Europe. I also tested and compared these models while on secondment in Hong Kong and New York.
    -Successfully set up a series of in-person expert sessions at an investment bank leading to record revenue generation from a single event.
    -I have been chosen to support the Product Team to deliver a brand new Search Tool

Formations

Réseau

