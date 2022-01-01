Cleyton HEUBERGER

As an experienced project manager I have a technical diploma, supplemented by a degree in Management & Marketing, a MBA in Business Administration, a Project Management specialization(PMP by PMI) and Advanced language skills in French, English, Portuguese and Spanish.



My background consists of over 15 on business, technical and operational areas, with direct participation in projects in different industries such as: Automotive, Mines, Banking, Telecom, IT, Logistics, SO&P, Services, Retail and Manufacturing.



I acquired extensive knowledge in Project Management, during the last seven years worked as a consultant and project manager consulting with projects mainly related to the improvement of productivity and efficiency, quality improvement and cost reduction, the redesign of processes and structures as well as the change of organizational behaviors.



Results oriented, I have achieved recognition for my skills in managing international projects, the ability to motivate teams, communication skills and leadership.



My main responsibilities in the projects are :



Project management for all stages of the project life cycle , business process management, PMO experience, organizational improvement, performance management, change management, operations management, strategic sourcing, supply chain, TI process design, test, roll out and launch management, keeping a long term and great relationship with customers and partners, management of the project team members, cash flow and revenue control, achieve customer specifications and deadlines, identify and manager the risks and opportunities of the project, project review and business review with external and internal customers, coordination of internal cross area collaboration, KPIs design and control , team’s training and coaching, follow up of third-party suppliers and stakeholders related to the project.



My international experience includes many projects in South America, Africa and Europa.



Mes compétences :

More than 7 years of project management experience

Process design, Management and Improvements

Management for all stages of the project life cycl

market intelligence management

Strategic and technical projects

PMO experience

Multicultural Teams Experience

Leadership in multidisciplinary teams and projects

Audits

Transform a business problem in smarts solutions

Management of stakeholder and clients

Performance measurements

KPIs design and control

Operational Area Improvements

Project risks and opportunities management

Coordination of internal cross area collaboration

Test, roll out and launch management

Customer Service

Change management

KPIs design

New Business Development

Team’s training and Coaching

Microsoft Access

SAP

MathCAD

SolidWorks

Microsoft Project

Mathematic

C++

Microsoft Office