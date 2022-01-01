Menu

Cleyton HEUBERGER

SÃO PAULO

As an experienced project manager I have a technical diploma, supplemented by a degree in Management & Marketing, a MBA in Business Administration, a Project Management specialization(PMP by PMI) and Advanced language skills in French, English, Portuguese and Spanish.

My background consists of over 15 on business, technical and operational areas, with direct participation in projects in different industries such as: Automotive, Mines, Banking, Telecom, IT, Logistics, SO&P, Services, Retail and Manufacturing.

I acquired extensive knowledge in Project Management, during the last seven years worked as a consultant and project manager consulting with projects mainly related to the improvement of productivity and efficiency, quality improvement and cost reduction, the redesign of processes and structures as well as the change of organizational behaviors.

Results oriented, I have achieved recognition for my skills in managing international projects, the ability to motivate teams, communication skills and leadership.

My main responsibilities in the projects are :

Project management for all stages of the project life cycle , business process management, PMO experience, organizational improvement, performance management, change management, operations management, strategic sourcing, supply chain, TI process design, test, roll out and launch management, keeping a long term and great relationship with customers and partners, management of the project team members, cash flow and revenue control, achieve customer specifications and deadlines, identify and manager the risks and opportunities of the project, project review and business review with external and internal customers, coordination of internal cross area collaboration, KPIs design and control , team’s training and coaching, follow up of third-party suppliers and stakeholders related to the project.

My international experience includes many projects in South America, Africa and Europa.

Mes compétences :
More than 7 years of project management experience
Process design, Management and Improvements
Management for all stages of the project life cycl
market intelligence management
Strategic and technical projects
PMO experience
Multicultural Teams Experience
Leadership in multidisciplinary teams and projects
Audits
Transform a business problem in smarts solutions
Management of stakeholder and clients
Performance measurements
KPIs design and control
Operational Area Improvements
Project risks and opportunities management
Coordination of internal cross area collaboration
Test, roll out and launch management
Customer Service
Change management
KPIs design
New Business Development
Team’s training and Coaching
Microsoft Access
SAP
MathCAD
SolidWorks
Microsoft Project
Mathematic
C++
Microsoft Office

  • Ganga's Startup Technologies - Project Manager

    2016 - 2017 I was responsible to develop and implementing all phases of Startup projects, support the technical design and functionality. Coordination of project budgets, schedules, resources, operations and logistics to ensure on-time, on-target implementation and execution.

  • Volkswagen do Brazil - New Business Project Coordinator

    2012 - 2016 I worked in the New Business Develop Department responsible for the
    Brazilian market. My responsibilities included implementing the
    strategies and adapting the international projects focused on customer
    loyalty, improving the satisfaction and quality of services index,
    increasing the turnover on services and parts sales in the dealer level.

  • Alexander Proudfoot - Installation Project Specialist

    Atlanta 2011 - 2012 A large US consultancy company specializing in the design and
    execution of projects and programs aimed at improving operational
    performance as well optimizing the metrics and the sustainable
    financial performance. I worked on several projects since diagnosing,
    designing, executing and controlling projects for clients such as Bayer,
    Avianca, Santander, Votorantin, Vale, Itau, Basf, Bridgestone and
    Novartis.

  • Holding Ribeiro Filho - Sales and Marketing Supervisor

    2010 - 2011 This holding company includes more than 60 small businesses. My
    responsibility included sales, logistics and market intelligence
    management for 3 retail companies.

  • Management Training - Marketing Analyst

    Casablanca 2009 - 2009 In this marketing consulting company, I was responsible for small
    multidisciplinary marketing projects.

  • Mercedes Benz Honegger - Automotive Technician

    2008 - 2009 Automotive maintenance and service contract management

  • Business School Lausanne (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2007 - 2009 Master of Business Administration

    This program allowed me to delve in the various functions of a company and how these functions work separately and in an entirety.
    Develop the necessary business acumen and skills to take the lead in global challenges of the coming decades.
    Refine my qualities as a leader and your ability to motivate others to perform at their best.
    Exploit my existing skills and competencies to pinpoint my are

  • ESM - École De Management Et De Communication (Genève)

    Genève 2004 - 2007 Diploma

    This degree has prepared me to tackle all areas related to general business. With 40-module program equips me for a fast-paced business career with relevant and practical subjects such as Consumer Behavior, Political Economy, Solving Big Problems, Sustainable Business Strategy, and Introduction to Corporate Strategy, general awareness of worldly developments and current international affairs. A Ba

