Cliff FAURE

PARIS 18

En résumé

Système d’exploitation: MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, 95, 98 et 2000. Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows 2000 Serveur

Logiciels de développement: Visual Basic, Access, SQL Server, WinDev, WebDev, Dreamweaver et Frontpage

Outils bureautique: Suite Microsoft Office, Visio 4

Analyse: Merise (Power AMC)

Logiciels réseaux: Exchange 2000 Serveur, Arc Serv Backup, Outlook 2000 et 2002

Maitrise des outils internet.

Grande capacité d'écoute, curiosité, perfectionniste, rigeur, adaptabilité.

Mes compétences :
Bureautique
Formation
Informatique
Internet

Entreprises

  • ANAAFA - Technicien de Support

    PARIS 18 2006 - 2008 - Formation des utilisateurs sur le logiciel Aidavocat(logiciel de comptabilité).
    - Assistance aux utilisateurs (Hot line..)
    - Réalisation de bétas test sur les évolutions du logiciel.
    - Conseil aux utilisateurs.

  • Conjoncture SA - Administrateur Réseaux

    2004 - 2004 Administration des serveurs et des postes clients
    Maintenance matérielle et logicielle
    Assistance aux utilisateurs
    Conseil clients et veille technologique
    Rédaction de documentation technique

  • Proval SSII - Analyste-Programmeur

    2001 - 2003 Missions en régie au sein de l’entreprise Michelin : Service logistique Europe et Service Infotel France (service développement)
    Développement d’applications : Access, Visual- Basic, Excel...
    Analyse de besoin, chiffrage et réalisation de dossiers de spécifications...
    Rédaction de cahier des charges, de documentations Assistance et formation des utilisateurs...
    Suivi des applications, mise à jour, maintenance...
    Encadrement de développeurs pour la réalisation d’un outil de génération d’un plan de distribution...

  • Auvergne Habitat - Technicien informatique

    2001 - 2001 Intervention et dépannage logiciels et matériel sur site.
    Installation et maintenance de réseaux Novell et Windows NT.
    Conseil et assistance aux utilisateurs.

  • A.S.Consultant - Technicien informatique

    2000 - 2001 Intervention et dépannage logiciels et matériel sur site.
    Développement sous Windev et Webdev.
    Conseil et assistance aux clients.
    Conseil et assistance aux utilisateurs.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

