Cliff FAURE

Système d’exploitation: MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, 95, 98 et 2000. Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows 2000 Serveur



Logiciels de développement: Visual Basic, Access, SQL Server, WinDev, WebDev, Dreamweaver et Frontpage



Outils bureautique: Suite Microsoft Office, Visio 4



Analyse: Merise (Power AMC)



Logiciels réseaux: Exchange 2000 Serveur, Arc Serv Backup, Outlook 2000 et 2002



Maitrise des outils internet.



Grande capacité d'écoute, curiosité, perfectionniste, rigeur, adaptabilité.



Mes compétences :

Bureautique

Formation

Informatique

Internet