Menu

Clint MICHEL

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • KÍNESIS - Kinésithérapeute

    2018 - maintenant Les thérapeutes du mouvement

    11 rue de Dijon
    06000 NICE

  • Cabinet de kinésithérapie - Masseur-Kinésithérapeute

    2014 - maintenant Masseur-Kinésithérapeute au 62 rue Gioffrédo 06000 Nice

    04 93 92 94 85

    Cabinet et Domiciles

  • IFMK Nice - Etudiant en Masso-Kinésithérapie

    2011 - 2014

Formations

  • IFMK Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2011 - 2012

  • FAC De Médecine Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2009 - 2011

  • Parc Impéral (Nice)

    Nice 2006 - 2009

Réseau