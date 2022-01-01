Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clint MICHEL
Ajouter
Clint MICHEL
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Rigueur
Entreprises
KÍNESIS
- Kinésithérapeute
2018 - maintenant
Les thérapeutes du mouvement
11 rue de Dijon
06000 NICE
Cabinet de kinésithérapie
- Masseur-Kinésithérapeute
2014 - maintenant
Masseur-Kinésithérapeute au 62 rue Gioffrédo 06000 Nice
04 93 92 94 85
Cabinet et Domiciles
IFMK Nice
- Etudiant en Masso-Kinésithérapie
2011 - 2014
Formations
IFMK Nice (Nice)
Nice
2011 - 2012
FAC De Médecine Nice (Nice)
Nice
2009 - 2011
Parc Impéral (Nice)
Nice
2006 - 2009
Réseau
Claire CELLARIO
Clini SUD
Frederic BAUDUIN
Laura DECHORGNAT
Leslie DASC
Savoir CONTEMPORAIN