Clio ATINE

2012 - 2014-Strategic sourcing analyze;
-Sourcing, supplier selection, negotiation, contractualization;
-Optimization of the Project Purchasing indicators;
- Management of the validation and respect of the component specifications by each supplier;
-Management of the coherence and respect of the project development planning;
-Validation of the project key stages: tool launches, quality assurance file, process audit, initial sample validation, start of production.
Valeo Thermal Systems, Toluca, México
- VIE Productivity Buyer
2011 - 2012VIE, Productivity buyer for stamping and cutting parts, fasteners, hydraulic components, filters for thermal systems.
Purchasing Amount: 12M USD
- Purchasing strategy definition and management;
- Key Purchasing Indicators definition and implementation;
- Supplier panel optimization;
- Technical productivities implementation;
- Cost-killing project follow-up;
- Support to the project, quality and logistic teams.
Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance-Europarc, Créteil, France
- Family Buyer Trainee for control panels.
2010 - 2010- Cost and quality targets follow-up ;
- Management of the changes regarding electronic components (end of life, change);
- Suppliers panel management according to quality, costs and lead time requirements;
- Logistics management (Asia-Europe);
- Negotiation of component prices for additional volumes, changes and investments;
- Benchmark, Resourcing, Linear Performance Pricing (LPP).
Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance, Rakovnik, Czech Republic
- VIE Productivity Buyer
2010 - 2011VIE, Productivity buyer for electronic components, stamping and cutting parts, for control panels.
Purchasing Amount: 3M €
- Cost and quality targets follow-up ;
- Suppliers panel management according to quality, costs and lead time requirements;
- Benchmark, Resourcing, Linear Performance Pricing (LPP);
- Negotiation of component prices for additional volumes, changes and investments;
- Management of the changes regarding electronic components (end of life, change);
- Transfer Management for projects in serial life;
- Technical productivities search and analyze.
TRW Braking systems, Bouzonville, France
- Logistic Department Apprentice
2007 - 2009Logistic Department:
- Follow-up and analyze of the component stocks, suppliers and carriers;
- Analyze of the main causes of overstock;
- Coordination of the daily requirements and the deliveries;
- Logistics Management (Europe).
Sales Administration Department:
- Management of the material flows between TRW Bouzonville and TRW Koblenz (Germany);
- Involvement in the elaboration of the Master Production Schedule.
MULTIGROS S.A.S, Le Lamentin, Martinique
- Trainee Buyer
2007 - 2007- Competitive surveys;
- Elaboration of the advertizing catalogs;
- Follow-up of the contracts «advertisement/promotion»;
- Customer orders management
Formations
Universidade De São Paulo (São Paulo)
São Paulo2009 - 2009
ICN (Nancy)
Nancy2006 - 2010Supply Chain and Purchasing Management