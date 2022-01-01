Menu

Clio ATINE

TOLUCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Automobile
Négociation
Sourcing
Achats

Entreprises

  • Valeo Thermal Systems, Toluca, México - P1 Project Buyer

    2012 - 2014 -Strategic sourcing analyze;
    -Sourcing, supplier selection, negotiation, contractualization;
    -Optimization of the Project Purchasing indicators;
    - Management of the validation and respect of the component specifications by each supplier;
    -Management of the coherence and respect of the project development planning;
    -Validation of the project key stages: tool launches, quality assurance file, process audit, initial sample validation, start of production.

  • Valeo Thermal Systems, Toluca, México - VIE Productivity Buyer

    2011 - 2012 VIE, Productivity buyer for stamping and cutting parts, fasteners, hydraulic components, filters for thermal systems.
    Purchasing Amount: 12M USD

    - Purchasing strategy definition and management;
    - Key Purchasing Indicators definition and implementation;
    - Supplier panel optimization;
    - Technical productivities implementation;
    - Cost-killing project follow-up;
    - Support to the project, quality and logistic teams.

  • Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance-Europarc, Créteil, France - Family Buyer Trainee for control panels.

    2010 - 2010 - Cost and quality targets follow-up ;
    - Management of the changes regarding electronic components (end of life, change);
    - Suppliers panel management according to quality, costs and lead time requirements;
    - Logistics management (Asia-Europe);
    - Negotiation of component prices for additional volumes, changes and investments;
    - Benchmark, Resourcing, Linear Performance Pricing (LPP).

  • Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance, Rakovnik, Czech Republic - VIE Productivity Buyer

    2010 - 2011 VIE, Productivity buyer for electronic components, stamping and cutting parts, for control panels.
    Purchasing Amount: 3M €

    - Cost and quality targets follow-up ;
    - Suppliers panel management according to quality, costs and lead time requirements;
    - Benchmark, Resourcing, Linear Performance Pricing (LPP);
    - Negotiation of component prices for additional volumes, changes and investments;
    - Management of the changes regarding electronic components (end of life, change);
    - Transfer Management for projects in serial life;
    - Technical productivities search and analyze.

  • TRW Braking systems, Bouzonville, France - Logistic Department Apprentice

    2007 - 2009 Logistic Department:

    - Follow-up and analyze of the component stocks, suppliers and carriers;
    - Analyze of the main causes of overstock;
    - Coordination of the daily requirements and the deliveries;
    - Logistics Management (Europe).

    Sales Administration Department:

    - Management of the material flows between TRW Bouzonville and TRW Koblenz (Germany);
    - Involvement in the elaboration of the Master Production Schedule.

  • MULTIGROS S.A.S, Le Lamentin, Martinique - Trainee Buyer

    2007 - 2007 - Competitive surveys;
    - Elaboration of the advertizing catalogs;
    - Follow-up of the contracts «advertisement/promotion»;
    - Customer orders management

Formations

  • Universidade De São Paulo (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2009 - 2009

  • ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 2006 - 2010 Supply Chain and Purchasing Management

  • Lycée Bellevue

    Fort De France 2004 - 2006