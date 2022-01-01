Clive SKINNER

TRAINER, COURSE DESIGNER,
SEMINAR LEADER, TRANSLATOR, CONSULTANT.
Have been forty years in my profession/vocation, working first in the UK in a prep school, teaching French, English, sport and drama, then for the last 34 years in France, in both the private and public sectors in tertiary education up to BAC + 5, as well as with professionals - predominantly senior executives / company directors, teachers of international from all walks of business, industry and research.
Age range worked with: 8 - 80, predominantly 18 - 55 years old.
Referencea: HEC; FERRANDI and other CCIP establishments
Mes compétences :
Management
Presentations
English
French
Translation
Professional and academic writing
Communication