Clive SKINNER

TRAINER, COURSE DESIGNER,
SEMINAR LEADER, TRANSLATOR, CONSULTANT.

Have been forty years in my profession/vocation, working first in the UK in a prep school, teaching French, English, sport and drama, then for the last 34 years in France, in both the private and public sectors in tertiary education up to BAC + 5, as well as with professionals - predominantly senior executives / company directors, teachers of international from all walks of business, industry and research.
Age range worked with: 8 - 80, predominantly 18 - 55 years old.

Referencea: HEC; FERRANDI and other CCIP establishments

Management
Presentations
English
French
Translation
Professional and academic writing
Communication

  • NOVANCIA - TEACHER - LECTURER

    2011 - maintenant A variety of courses to BAC + 3 -
    BAC + 5 students, including seminars to French and international groups -14 different nationalities in a course once.
    These have all been in English, except for MERCHANDISING, which was also in French to one group on one occasIon. Other courses have been THEORIES and TECHNIQUES of NEGOTIATION - tandem teaching - YIELD MANAGEMENT, INNOVATIVE MARKETING/MARKETING INNOVATIONS, HR, JOB SEEKING STRATEGIES and QUALITATIVE RESEARCH METHODOLOGY.

    Many students have commented on my most dynamic and novel pedagogy and several have been inspired enough by the SENSORIAL MARKETING section of MERCHANDISING to choose that dimension for further studies, internships and jobs.

    Several have also told me that they 'really enjoyed ' my course on QUALITATIVE RESEARCH METHODOLOGY which was an 'eye-opener' for them.

    ENGLISH CONCOURS d'ENTRÉE examiner for the Bachelor's and Master's programmes.

  • ESSCA PARIS - ENGLISH TEACHER and CONCOURS d'ENTRÉE EXAMINER

    2008 - 2015 Enabling a most rewarding percentage of my students to really appreciate that they were acquiring life skills as well as valuable strategies to enhance and fast-track their acquisition and achievements in other academic fields and professional life.
    Being a very active member of the team in creating new materials, activities, approaches and challenges for all concerned.
    Contributing to facilitating the integration of new staff aboard the team.
    Being a member of the examining team, throughout my seven years there, for the Master's CONCOURS D'ENTRÉE in ENGLISH.
    Being one of the TOEFL and TOEIC Chief Supervisors for internal and external candidates.

  • CCIP ( Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris - TEACHER, COURSE DESIGNER, SEMINAR LEADER and TRANSLATOR (French -English)

    1994 - maintenant Designing of innumerable highly personalized one-on-one and group B General English courses and seminars for ptofessionals: beginners to extremely advanced;

    specialzed, tailored programmes, including seminars, professional writing and oral skills courses for the international market, publications, presentations, colloquiums and research purposes for professionals from all walks of life and of many different origins;

  • CIEFOPLANGUES - COURSE DESIGNER and TRAINER

    1986 - 1987

  • CELSA SORBONNE - EnglishTeacher then TEACHING COORDINATOR

    1985 - 1996 Obtaining official recognition that my BAC + 3 - BAC + 5 programmes were "COMMUNICATION COURSES IN ENGLISH" and not English courses.
    Getting a very high percentage of my students in all 5 post-BAC years to appreciate that they were acquiring life skills and strategies they could apply to enhance their acquisition and skills in other academic and professional fields.
    Designing and teaching an enormous number of programmes in many fields of communication, including HR, MANAGEMENT, JOURNALISM and "Global Communcation" in the MAGISTÈRE de COMMUNICATION.
    Training up teachers to deliver some of these programmes.
    Co-designing all the 'Concours d'entrée' (open competion exams) in English and being co-chief examiner for these.
  • Open University (Milton Keynes)

    Milton Keynes 1992 - 1996 MASTER'S IN EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT

  • University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1985 - 1986 TEFLA DIP ED

  • University Of Warwick (Coventry)

    Coventry 1972 - 1975 COMPARATIVE LITERATURE AND LINGUISTICS BA HONS