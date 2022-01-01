Menu

Jamie SKINNER

En résumé

Internationally renowned highly accomplished and results driven bilingual (English/French) construction, civil & MEICA professional. Predominately management roles involving significant technical development able to provide high level end to end project management and operational controls to build consistently improved business practices and performance; with over 30 years’ international practical experience of heavy civil construction projects, throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, South Pacific and the Middle East.

Entreprises

  • M + W Group Gmbh - Construction Manager - Iceland

    2016 - 2016 Provide input and direction working with a team of Civil biased Engineers. Monitoring sub-contractors on site, assisting with inspections of structures and civils works and the release of elements for next phase of civil works. Liaising with sub-contractor management with day to day construction site activities and requests, schedules, QC, non-conformities and HSE. Reporting to the Direction of the project in head office.

  • TKIS Polysius - Site Projet Manager - Algerie

    2015 - 2015 Brown field new build cement production and processing plant – Value – €330 Million EUR
    Provide overall site direction, enforce company and project policies, be the main client interface and ensure construction is undertaken in accordance with design, budget and schedule through subordinate managers, supervisors and subcontractors. Conduct work requiring evaluation, selection, adaptation and modification of standard construction techniques.

  • Tchad - Oil Exploration - Construction Superintendent - Tchad

    2014 - 2015 Senior Civil Construciton Superintendant working back to back (28/28) where we drilling for oil at 26 proposed sites down as deep as 500 metrers in one instance. My main responsibilities were to organise the daily projected work schedules liaising with the drilling rig teams to ensure that work continued as per schedules, planning and locations, all located in the South East of the country with a further works to take place at Lake Chad and up into the middle country desert area, liaising with th einvestors during weekly updates.

  • Jacobs-SKM - Senior Civil and Structural Resident Engineer - Jordanie

    2014 - 2014 • Responsible for providing compliance and HSE advisory services in the construction of the IPP3-573 Megawatt Power Station to meet international standards, liaising with senior management
    • Appointed to close out all outstanding Civil Construction and Structural Works issues
    • Prepared final stages of project handover of Civil and Structural elements to Commissioning Teams

  • Rio Tinto - Project Site Manager & Project Construction Manager - Madagascar

    2012 - 2013 • Appointed to oversee day to day Construction and Engineering aspects of Ilmenite Mine Expansion
    • Responsible for scope of works, planning, infrastructure, civils, road construction /development, base camp and new mine construction managing EPCM, Sub-Contractors and local employees
    • Produced weekly / monthly summaries and reports to South African based Project Director / Team

  • BHP Billiton - Project Construction Manager - Gabon et Afrique de Sud

    London 2011 - 2012 • Full accountability for management of the $260m in country project across multiple sites
    • Liaised with NGO’s, Third Party Investors and Government Ministers on Phase 1 construction of a Manganese Mine to incorporate all allied transportation and processing infrastructure
    • Appointed to actively participate in the pre-selection / selection of tendering companies

  • CH2M HILL - Construction Project Manager - France

    LYON 3EME 2010 - 2010 • Leading, mentoring and managing construction of a €25m Processing Utility Soil-Washing Plant
    • Appointed to plan, coordinate and supervise construction contractor managers and teams
    • Implementing civil, structural, infrastructure and utility works in compliance with project directives across the construction site located in an operational Chemical Works to ATEX regulations

  • Jacobs Engineering - Senior Supervisor Site Civil Engineering - Maroc

    Pasadena 2009 - 2010 • Managed complete scope of the Civil Engineering contract for a complete new Phosphate Mine
    • Appointed to demonstrate leadership, advice and assistance to the overall Civil Construction

  • Fives - Civil Superintendent - Egypt

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Beni Suef Line 2 Cement process plant construction.
    Managed and superved all aspects of Civil Engineering works for the construction of a second cement production line. Responsible for and coordinating inspections, monitored measured progress, verification of the design, gave advice, or guidance where needed suggested alternative cost effective solutions, accepted the handover of structures of a large section of the works.

  • VINCI Construction France - Field Civil Site Engineer - Nouvelle Caledonie

    Nanterre Cedex 2006 - 2008 Goro Nickel Mine project.
    Coordinated with the Site Engineering, Technical and Construction departments, deputed for the Engineering Manager in his absence. Reviewed Client and Contractor Civil designs and commented against specifications and general suitability/adequacy for purpose. Resolved Design, Engineering, Construction and Technical enquiries. Directed and supervised CAD operators. Technical interpretations and Design modifications.

Formations

Réseau