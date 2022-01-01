Menu

Cloé AUNEAU

NANTES

En résumé

Après un an au Malawi il est temps pour moi de regagner l'Europe ! Je souhaite m'installer à Barcelone mais suis ouverte à toutes les opportunités dans le tourisme, la création de contenu et le relation clients !

After spending more than a year in Malawi it's time for me to move back to Europe! I'm willing to relocate to Barcelona but I'm open to any opportunity within tourism, brand content or client relationship!

The most important thing about me? I am very curious about everything!

Mes compétences :
Mailchimp
Gestion de partenariats
Rédaction de contenus
Google analytics
Community management
Google Adwords
Microsoft Office
Evénementiel
Adobe Creative Suite
Kompozer
Wordpress
HTML / CSS

Entreprises

  • Malawian Style - Chef de projet communication et responsable du marché français

    2016 - maintenant Développement du marché français : traduction des itinéraires, contact avec les agences françaises, mise en place de collaborations, étude du marché du voyage de groupe en France

    Community management : gestion des réseaux sociaux, newsletter, site internet (Malawian Style, South Luangwa Safari, The Funky Cichlid)

    Développement de produits, amélioration des procédures et des documents concernant les différentes offres

    Amélioration de la relation clientèle en collaboration avec la reservation manager : informations avant le départ, liste de préparation pour les clients

  • CINQ-S - Chef de projet digital et community manager

    2014 - 2015 CINQ-S est la société de chauffeurs privés de la marque AUDI

    Définition et mise en place de la stratégie digitale de la marque

    Animation des pages Facebook, Twitter & Instagram : création de contenu, d'une ligne éditoriale, mise en place d'opérations d'acquisition et de fidélisation de la communauté

    Mise en place de partenariats, co-branding et événements

    Mise en œuvre d’opérations d’influence, RP digitales et événements blogueurs

    Monitoring web (Google Analytics, Facebook insights, Twitter) et veille

  • Explee - Responsable marketing & communication

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Explee est un outil de création de vidéos d'animation

    Elaboration de la stratégie marketing, communication et éditoriale
    Conception et rédaction des articles de blog, posts réseaux sociaux, partenariats et newsletters
    Suivi et analyses des actions de communication
    Gestion du service client

  • TUDOBOM? - Chargée de communication

    2013 - 2013 Tudo Bom est une marque de prêt à porter Franco Brésilienne

    Elaboration de la stratégie marketing, communication et éditoriale
    Gestion du site commercial
    Conception et rédaction des publications (réseaux sociaux, blog, partenariats, newsletter) en fonction planning commercial
    Suivi et analyse des actions

  • On a marché sur la Lune - Chargée de projet junior

    2012 - 2012 On a marché sur la Lune est une agence évènementielle (B to B)
    Rédaction des recommandations clients (rétroplanning, budgétisation )
    Relations et négociations avec les prestataires et fournisseurs
    Organisation et gestion des évènements le jour J

  • Campus Communication - Assistante communication

    2011 - 2011 Campus Communication est une agence de communication spécialisée dans l'enseignement supérieur

    Rédaction des recommandations clients
    Rédaction pour les clients et pour le blog de l'agence
    Recherches préparatoires au travail de réflexion stratégique

Formations

  • Pontifícia Universidade Católica De Minas Gerais (Belo Horizonte)

    Belo Horizonte 2012 - 2012 Semestre d'échange universitaire au Brésil

  • ISTC Stratégies Et Communication

    Lille 2011 - 2013 10 mois de stage, 10 mois de cours, 6 mois à l'étranger
    Cours pratico-théoriques : stratégie de communication, stratégie d'entreprise, communication de crise, communication d'entreprise, multicultural communication, marketing, cross canal strategy, nouveaux médias, marketing alternatif, conception rédaction, marketing du luxe...
    Cours théoriques : géopolitique, économie, droit, anglais, espagnol

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest

    Angers 2008 - 2011 Licence (BAC+3)

    Cours théoriques: histoire de la communication et des médias, droit et théorie de la communication...
    Cours pratico-théoriques: communication politique, publique, relations publiques, marketing, publicité...
    Cours pratiques: PAO, photographie, réalisation vidéo, réalisation multimédia...

  • Collège Lycée Notre Dame De Toutes Aides NDTA (Nantes)

    Nantes 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Littéraire option portugais

