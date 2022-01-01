Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cloé FENEAU
Ajouter
Cloé FENEAU
Suresnes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
twimm
- Chef de projet
Suresnes
2016 - maintenant
Anatole
- IT Project Manager
Courbevoie
2014 - 2016
Transatel
- Service Manager
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2011 - 2014
Transatel
- Business Development Assistant
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2011 - 2011
Infine Consulting
- Chargée de recrutement
2010 - 2010
HSS Tools GmbH
- Assistante commerciale export
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle Master LAEI spécialité NCI
Paris
2010 - 2011
Lycée Pothier Prépa HEC
Orleans
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Alexis STREICHENBERGER
Caroline SEVIN
Cécile IN FINE
Franck LEGROS
Herve DELION
Hongwu LU
Ismael DEMBELE
Nadège BOULENGER
Stéphanie ACLOQUE