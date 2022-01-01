Menu

Cloé FENEAU

Suresnes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • twimm - Chef de projet

    Suresnes 2016 - maintenant

  • Anatole - IT Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2016

  • Transatel - Service Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2011 - 2014

  • Transatel - Business Development Assistant

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2011 - 2011

  • Infine Consulting - Chargée de recrutement

    2010 - 2010

  • HSS Tools GmbH - Assistante commerciale export

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau