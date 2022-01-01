Menu

Cloe GERMAIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • l’eclair de genie - Vendeuse

    2018 - 2018

  • prêt à manger - Employé

    2017 - 2017

  • Pizza Hut - Serveuse

    Paris 2017 - 2017

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel