Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cloé MASSON
Ajouter
Cloé MASSON
Villeurbanne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adecco
- Attachée Commerciale
Villeurbanne
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ISFFEL
St Pol De Leon
2015 - 2016
Licence Professionnelle Marketing des Services et de la Relation Client
Réseau
Alicia CHATEIGNER
Julia BEAUDOUX
Laurène ARZEL
Maxime JACQ