Menu

Cloelia ROBERT

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Gestion
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • Gap - Directrice adjointe

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2014

  • Auchan - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2013

Formations

Réseau