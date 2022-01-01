Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cloelia ROBERT
Ajouter
Cloelia ROBERT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Gestion
Marketing
Communication
Entreprises
Gap
- Directrice adjointe
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Decathlon
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - 2014
Auchan
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2011 - 2013
Formations
Groupe ESC Pau
Pau
2009 - 2013
master
Commerce - en apprentissage
Réseau
Anne-Eva PERICHAUD
Jean-Gilles BERTRAND
Justine AUBRON
Marina POUX
Nadia GOUDAR
Pierre VAN DER HAUWAERT
Quentin MAHÉ
Tiphanie RASTEL
Yamina XICLUNA