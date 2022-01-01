Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clothilde BERNAIR
Ajouter
Clothilde BERNAIR
BRUXELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SABLE ROUGE
BRUXELLES
2011 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITÉ LUMIÈRE : LYON II
Lyon (69000)
1986 - 1993
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel