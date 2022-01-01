Retail
Clothilde REBOUL
Clothilde REBOUL
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Ecoute
Commercialisation
Relations clients
Organisation
Entreprises
Carré d'Or Immobilier
- Responsable Servie Location
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Carré d'Or Immobilier
- Commerciale Location
Lyon
2010 - 2014
HMF
- Gestionnaire Locatif
2008 - 2010
Finapierre Immobilier
- Chargée de Developpement
2006 - 2008
HMF
- Assistante Responsable de Programme Immobilier
2005 - 2008
Cette expérience à été faite dans le cadre de mes études en Alternance.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Wesford
Grenoble
2006 - 2008
MASTER 2
Réseau
Abdelmalek ELBOUDRIBILA (ABDELMALEK)
Alexandre CACACE
Fabrice TISSOT
Jean-François BUSSIERE
Jérôme CHESNEAU
Maypakou REYNIER
Paul ALEXANDRE
Thierry JAMIN