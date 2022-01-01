Clotilde CHANG

Mes compétences :
attaché de presse
Culture
Écologie
Jeux vidéo
Musique
Presse
Video
Entreprises
VPCOM
- PR Manager
2009 - maintenantManager of Department at VPCOM
- Working on high value brands: Red Dead Redemption, Pro Evolution Soccer, Metal Gear Solid, GTA, Max
Payne, Castlevania, Silent Hill, etc.
- Create and organize PR strategy in coordination with EMEA and US offices
- Developped professional contacts in mainstream and specialized press
- Creation and organization of press events (launch, press journey...)
- Participation to differents video games shows (E3, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, Japan Expo)
- Creation of press tools (press release, press kit etc.)
- Social media expertise
- Defined Press lists and ensured individualized follow-up
- Tracked press clippings and product reports
Label indépendant 4EME SINGE MUSIC
- Assistante manager - Attaché de presse
2007 - 2008- Develop a strong communication strategy for the album release of an artist in progress
- Hip Hop Music market knowledge
- Create buzz around the artist
- Creation and participation of differents events and roadshow in order to increase the artist's fame/reputation
(Festival de Paris, Lyrical Suspect Roadshow etc.)
- Creation and diffusion of press kit, media alerts, etc. to music and mainstream journalists
- Defined Press lists and ensured individualized follow-up
- Tracked press clippings and created product reports
- In charge of medias partnerships
Joanna Avrane
- Assistant attaché de presse
2006 - 2006- Creation and writing of press tools (press releases, press kits, etc...)
- Defined press list and ensured individualized follow-up
- Products shipment
- Tracked press clippings and created products reports
EURO RSCG
- Assistante consultante presse - Attaché de presse
PUTEAUX2006 - 2007- Worked on high consumer accounts: DARTY BOX, LU, eBay, Ultrashape
- Worked closely with PR Managers of each product and in particular with the PR Manager of LU for the product launch "Les Flûtes de paille d'Or"
- Creation and writing of press tools (press releases, press kits etc...)
- Defined press lists and ensured individualized follow-up
VOLKSWAGEN France s.a
- Assistante directeur marketing Volkswagen Utilitaires
2005 - 2005- Developped internal communication with the "VW CUBE" magazine project
- Link between marketing department and advertising agencies
- Setting-up of internal events