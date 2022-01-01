Clotilde COSTES

-
Bureau Veritas
- Functional Consultant
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
January 2015 - February 2016:
Active participation in a project for the Marine department of Bureau Veritas. Design and development from scratch of an application of workload assessment and scheduling.
- Redaction of functional high level & detailed specifications
- Preparation of testing phase and redaction of tests scripts
- Integration test
- Deployment in 17 countries
November 2015 - March 2016:
Active participation in a project for the Marine department of Bureau Veritas. Design and development from scratch of a mobile application for BV Clients.
Technology used : Java.
-
Lincoln HR Group
- Chargée de recherche
Paris
2014 - 2015
Executive search in the Technologies & Digital Innovation department
- Understanding of the clients' needs
- Executive search through webtracking, sourcing and headhunting
-
Le Figaro
- Journaliste au service étranger
Paris
2012 - 2012
Mission : rédaction d'articles, interviews, et reportages.
-
Terre Information Magazine (mensuel de l'Armée de Terre)
- Journaliste
2012 - 2012
Mission : rédaction d'articles, conférences de presse, interviews et reportages.
-
Valeurs Actuelles (hebdomadaire d'actualité)
- Journaliste au service "société"
2011 - 2011
Mission : rédaction d'articles, interviews.