Clotilde COSTES

Puteaux

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas - Functional Consultant

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant January 2015 - February 2016:
    Active participation in a project for the Marine department of Bureau Veritas. Design and development from scratch of an application of workload assessment and scheduling.

    - Redaction of functional high level & detailed specifications
    - Preparation of testing phase and redaction of tests scripts
    - Integration test
    - Deployment in 17 countries


    November 2015 - March 2016:
    Active participation in a project for the Marine department of Bureau Veritas. Design and development from scratch of a mobile application for BV Clients.


    Technology used : Java.

  • Lincoln HR Group - Chargée de recherche

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Executive search in the Technologies & Digital Innovation department

    - Understanding of the clients' needs
    - Executive search through webtracking, sourcing and headhunting

  • Le Figaro - Journaliste au service étranger

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Mission : rédaction d'articles, interviews, et reportages.

  • Terre Information Magazine (mensuel de l'Armée de Terre) - Journaliste

    2012 - 2012 Mission : rédaction d'articles, conférences de presse, interviews et reportages.

  • Valeurs Actuelles (hebdomadaire d'actualité) - Journaliste au service "société"

    2011 - 2011 Mission : rédaction d'articles, interviews.

Formations

