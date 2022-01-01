Menu

Clotilde DE VAUX

PARIS

En résumé

- Current position: consultant at Simon-Kucher & Partners, specialized in pricing and market access strategy for life science companies. Spent 6 months in Simon-Kucher & Partners' Boston office

- I have been graduated in October 2009 in master of Medical Marketing and obtained my Pharmaceutical Doctor degree (with honors) in France.

- I started in november 2009 a one-year personal project: travelling and working all around Australia, to get deeper personal and professional experiences and becoming bilingual. Having full-filled this important project, I aim now at getting deeper international experience in my competence, and turn my motivation toward International Health Industry and nowadays look for a temporary or permanent job, in Pharmaceutical industries.

- My strong academic background, skills and professional experiences (the last one : product manager in the thrombosis department at Sanofi-Aventis Global Marketing) open me positions in marketing and market access.

- Very autonomous and independant, I aslo enjoy to work as part of a team, analyse, communicate and report. Result driven, I use to work very seriously. I am easily adaptable to a new environment and very motivatd to have new challenge.

- Furthermore, I have already international experience in one of the major US lab, use to work in an international environment and would really enjoy to extend theses experiences.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication skills
MARKET ACCESS
Marketing
Pharmaceutical Marketing
Scientific
Team work
Team work spirit

Entreprises

  • Simon-Kucher & Partner - Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Pricing and Market Access Strategy for Life Science companies (pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies). EU-5 specialist + some experiences in additionnal markets (e.g. Sweden).

    Spent 6 months in Simon-Kucher & Partners' Boston office.

  • Sanofi-Aventis - Global Marketing - Thrombosis Junior Product manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Thrombosis department

    - Participate in the international strategy of Lovenox® management,
    - Contribute to meeting preparation, competition and market analysis,
    - Participate in international communication plans and in charge of projects with communication agency and animation studio, and act as liaison between agencies, Sanofi-Aventis and regulatory affairs.

  • SGS-Aster (contratc research organisation - clinical trials phase I) - Project manager assistant

    2008 - 2008 - Prepare, coordinate and manage phase 1 clinical trials,
    - Organise internal meeting,
    - Set up english protocols and contact with Health Authorities, Ethical Committees and regulatory Affairs

  • Allergan Inc. (Irvine, Californie-USA) - Research and development

    2006 - 2006 Pre-clinical - in vitro studies
    Lead and optimization of new molecules

Formations

  • ESCP Eurpe (European Business School) (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master of medical marketing / management

    member of the master association " les caducees de la communication medicale"

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 2003 - 2009 University of Pharmacy - Medico and marketing specialisation

Réseau