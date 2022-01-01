Clotilde DE VAUX

- Current position: consultant at Simon-Kucher & Partners, specialized in pricing and market access strategy for life science companies. Spent 6 months in Simon-Kucher & Partners' Boston office



- I have been graduated in October 2009 in master of Medical Marketing and obtained my Pharmaceutical Doctor degree (with honors) in France.



- I started in november 2009 a one-year personal project: travelling and working all around Australia, to get deeper personal and professional experiences and becoming bilingual. Having full-filled this important project, I aim now at getting deeper international experience in my competence, and turn my motivation toward International Health Industry and nowadays look for a temporary or permanent job, in Pharmaceutical industries.



- My strong academic background, skills and professional experiences (the last one : product manager in the thrombosis department at Sanofi-Aventis Global Marketing) open me positions in marketing and market access.



- Very autonomous and independant, I aslo enjoy to work as part of a team, analyse, communicate and report. Result driven, I use to work very seriously. I am easily adaptable to a new environment and very motivatd to have new challenge.



- Furthermore, I have already international experience in one of the major US lab, use to work in an international environment and would really enjoy to extend theses experiences.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Communication skills

MARKET ACCESS

Marketing

Pharmaceutical Marketing

Scientific

Team work

Team work spirit