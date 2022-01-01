Retail
Clotilde FALLY
Clotilde FALLY
MONTROEUL SUR HAINE
Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Adobe Photoshop
Architecture
Entreprises
Matexi nv
- Urban Planner
2013 - maintenant
Atelier d'Architecture Empreinte
- Architecte- Urbaniste
2008 - 2013
Formations
Solvay Business School (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2010 - 2012
Master Complémentaire Conjoint en Gestion Technologique & Industrielle
Université Catholique De Louvain URBA (Master Complémentaire) (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
2006 - 2008
Institut Supérieur D'Architecture St-Luc De Tournai (Ramegnies Chin)
Ramegnies Chin
2001 - 2006
Atelier 1.618