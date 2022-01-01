Clotilde HANNETEL

Professional in procurement and currently developing ACHAZ, a sourcing consultancy. Our expertise is in the creation and implementation of procurement strategy and processes to support companies in reaching their targets.

I have 15 years of international level experience across the automotive, energy and FMCG sectors. Through this work, I enjoyed building a unique blend of competencies in sourcing, supplier quality, and risk management.

In these positions I particularly succeeded in generating savings, supporting new product launches and leading supplier integration.

Enthusiastic, I like to work in teams and I’m an action taker to make things happening.

Graduated in business management, I speak French as native language, Spanish and English.



Spécialités :

Procurement Efficiency, Category Management, SRM, Supplier quality

Direct, Indirect and Project procurement

New product development

Supplier risk management

Supplier Audit (ISO 9001 - ISO TS 16949)

Automotive, FMCG

Renewable energies