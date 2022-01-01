Menu

Clotilde HANNETEL

MADRID

En résumé

Professional in procurement and currently developing ACHAZ, a sourcing consultancy. Our expertise is in the creation and implementation of procurement strategy and processes to support companies in reaching their targets.
I have 15 years of international level experience across the automotive, energy and FMCG sectors. Through this work, I enjoyed building a unique blend of competencies in sourcing, supplier quality, and risk management.
In these positions I particularly succeeded in generating savings, supporting new product launches and leading supplier integration.
Enthusiastic, I like to work in teams and I’m an action taker to make things happening.
Graduated in business management, I speak French as native language, Spanish and English.

Spécialités :
Procurement Efficiency, Category Management, SRM, Supplier quality
Direct, Indirect and Project procurement
New product development
Supplier risk management
Supplier Audit (ISO 9001 - ISO TS 16949)
Automotive, FMCG
Renewable energies

Entreprises

  • Achaz - Founder and Director

    2012 - maintenant www.achazconsulting.com

    ACHAZ supports companies in their procurement processes, to improve
    competitivity, efficiency and to reduce supply chain risks.

    ACHAZ works on Spend mapping and Procurement Strategy, Cost Challenges,
    Risk Management and Supplier Quality.

    ACHAZ delivers also services in the following fields, thanks to its collaboration :

    - Financial Procurement Performance Measurement through SIEVO www.sievo.com
    - Optimization of indirect categories and Invoices compliance audit, thanks to a collaboration with SERENIA www.serenia.com

    FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US, through LinkedIn, or our website, or by phone +34 676 347 200 for an initial assessment of your challenges.

  • Unilever - Procurement Operations Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2012 Responsibility : Manage procurement operations through the Innovation process in the Skin and Deodorant categories for newly acquired Sara Lee brands
    Scope : Packs (bottles, caps, labels) and Raws (specifically perfume)

    - Support of R&D and Marketing : proposition of best in class sourcing approach (suppliers available, investment, technology…), price estimation of new product, promotion of strategic suppliers
    - Insure right capex (molds) and capacity at suppliers to launch new products on time
    - Issue solving facilitator with suppliers : On Time In Full not satisfactory, Non Quality, Missing capacity

  • Sara Lee - Procurement Category Manager

    Villepinte 2008 - 2011 Responsibility : Drive Category Procurement and Bring innovation to New Project Development
    Scope : Electrical devices (Ambipur), Plastic Part (Body Care Brands)

    - Define and activate the strategic category plan
    - Develop the Supplier Integration program : share business and technical long term plans, implement Open Innovation, follow up of successes
    - Manage sourcing risks (especially from China) : monitoring of supplier financial datas, follow-up of supply chain coverage, agreement on back up suppliers, revision of assets ownership options, agreement on Xchange risk
    - Strengthen Asian sourcing across categories (Bread, Coffee and Tea, Body Care) : corporate coordination of projects assessing asian supply versus european one.

  • Plastic Omnium - Supplier Quality Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2008 Responsibility : Improving the performance of logistic suppliers worldwide (Europe, America North and South, Asia).
    Scope : Logistics suppliers (30), then as a second wave, Tools and Dies suppliers (20)

    - Audit ISO 9001 or TS16949 of suppliers
    - Joint work with suppliers to build the continuous improvement plan
    - Support of factories to solve recurrent quality issues

  • Plastic Omnium - Services Corporate Buyer

    Levallois-Perret 2001 - 2005 Responsibilities : setting-up purchasing strategies, building multinational contracts, implementing them into divisions, developing their use by local departments.

    Commodities :
    - Travel expenses, Temporary work, IT consultant, Fix and Mobile phone, Office Supplies.

  • EDF Energy - Industrial Project and General Expenses Buyer

    Paris 1997 - 2001 - Buyer for Gas Natural pipe-line construction projects : in charge of Tube procurement
    - General Expenses : in charge of Travel expenses, Interim

    - Several Training of buyers of the company on Target Prices

  • EDF Energy - Project Manager for training tools creation

    Paris 1995 - 1997 - Bringing to live, in the best pedagogical way, purchasing training sessions, based on the expertise of procurement managers.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau