Clotilde IMBERT

Mes compétences :
Urbanisme
Géographe – aménagement – urbanisme
Développement durable
SEM
Urbanisme cyclable
Entreprises
Copenhagenize Design Co.
- Urbaniste
2013 - maintenantSociété basée à Copenhague (DK)
Spécialités:
Aménagement cyclable urbain
Promotion de l'usage du vélo en ville
http://www.copenhagenize.eu/
Copenhagen Cycle Chic
- Photographe - Auteur
2013 - 2014Cycle Chic a pour objectif de rétablir la culture du vélo en montrant comment celui-ci peut être un moyen de transport sérieux, efficace et agréable en milieu urbain. Il s'adapte très bien à la vie professionnelle urbaine et ni équipements, ni vêtements de sport ne sont nécessaires. Le vélo est de plus un outil majeur pour recréer de la qualité de vie, de la qualité urbaine et humaine dans les villes.
Missions :
- photographies et rédaction d'articles sur le mouvement Cycle Chic à Copenhague,
- publication hebdomadaire d'un portrait de cyclistes,
- création d'un calendrier.
Nordic Insite
- Chef de projet
2013 - maintenantSociété basée à Copenhague (DK)
Organisation de voyages d'études sur le thème de l'architecture, l'aménagement urbain et l'environnement à Copenhague (Danemark) et Malmö (Suède)
Copenhagen City & Port Development
- Urbaniste
2012 - 2012Analyse des espaces publics de l'opération d'aménagement Ørestad City (Sivegaden) et rédaction d'un cahier de recommendations.
Sujets principaux: espaces publics, qualité de vie urbaine, gestion des flux, commerces de proximité...)
Copenhagen Urban Life
- Photographe - Auteur
2011 - 2014Copenhagen Urban Life est un livre de photos témoignant de l'atmosphère de la capitale danoise. Les thèmes sont variés : architecture, paysage urbain, cyclisme, événements, festivals, lieux où sortir. Copenhague est actuellement en train de vivre sa plus importante transition urbaine, impactant à la fois ses espaces publics, ses bâtiments, mais également ce qui s'y passe à l'intérieur et par conséquent le quotidien de ses habitants.
Après avoir publié plus de 1 000 photos sur le blog www.bylivincph.com, ce livre regroupe 400 des meilleurs clichés.
Sadev 94
- Coordinator in Urban Project at Sadev 94
Paris2007 - 2011Presentation of the main project supervised, “ZAC Ivry Confluences” www.ivryconfluences.fr:
- Urban project located in an old industrial district of 145 ha in Ivry-sur-Seine (town of 60.000 inhabitants next to Paris);
- Development and rehabilitation project, consideration for architectural heritage and living habits of local inhabitants;
- Development of 1.300.000 m² of buildings (dwellings, offices, cultural and sport facilities, schools, universities...);
- Reorganisation of public spaces (creation of green areas, roads, cycle lanes, pedestrian areas and improvement of publics transports).
Main activities as half-public owner of the project:
- Participate to workshop with architect teams to define and develop the master plan;
- Acquire land (apartments and industries acquired with right of preemption), management of the land until demolition;
- Write administrative files to ask subsidies to European Union, to French government, to Regional Council...;
- Coordinate studies with specialized consultants (public transports, car traffic, wastewater and storm water system, soil pollution…). Manage consultation, briefing of consultants and coordinate the results with architect teams.
- Coordinate the creation of a specific sustainable process adapted to the project (environmental guide for developers);
- Follow demolitions, civil engineering and rehabilitation with project managers in a dense urban context;
- Work with Planning Department of the Town Council to define the urban project and to follow the local policy;
- Define legal rules and estimated financial report for the project;
- Sell land charges to developers and follow preparation of building permit with their architects;
- Participate with internal department to elaborate a strong consultation of the inhabitants and communication to the investors (creation of a dedicate space of communication inside the district, of a newsletter, of exhibitions...).
Formations
Université De Copenhague (Copenhague)
Copenhague2012 - 2013Master
Cours suivis: Theories of Urban Design; Danish Architecture and Urban Planning, Theories of Urban Planning and Governance