Clotilde LARGE

I am looking for a job opportunity in Finance (Treasury or any other fields which could match my profile and experiences) in the Zurich area
Mes compétences :
Trésorerie
Finance de marché
Analyse financière
Cash management
Entreprises
Terminal Investment Limited
- Treasury Assistant
2014 - 2015- Cash Management and Planning: Forecasting cash flows on group level, projecting and anticipating on funding needs, managing bank relationships, identifying short-term investment opportunities for excess funds, executing FX deals
- Reporting: Preparing quarterly Treasury documents for the Risk Committee and the Board
- Compliance and Risk Management: Following-up on debt and covenant compliance across the group, monitoring reporting requirements to lender community, ensuring compliance with hedging obligations set out in debt facility documents
- Hedging: Responsible for hedging activities relating to interest rate and FX exposures, building and maintaining FX exposure overview and recommending hedging actions
Crédit Agricole Luxembourg
- Treasury Assistant
Montrouge2012 - 2013- Realizing pricings for clients’ loans and deposits, and preparing proposals for Private Bankers
- Managing a project in order to implement a new activity of Repo within the Treasury department
- Following the positions of the bank and dealing with day-to-day Treasury operations (spot or forward currency purchase / sale, swaps, loans and placements...)
- Taking hedging positions to reduce risks related to interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Sales Assistant
Montrouge2011 - 2012- Pricing for clients
- Wrote economic analysis
- Prepared proposals for clients
- Analysed, valued and monitored the risks of clients’ positions
- Created a bridge between Back-Offices, Trading Desks, Regional Banks and clients
BNP Paribas Wealth Management
- Assistant of the Head of the Fixed Income Advisory
Paris2009 - 2010- Monitored the bond market and selected/updated bonds recommended as buy
- Participated to Investment Committees with other teams (Funds, Equity, Structured products…)
- Managed the private bankers’ requests in order to propose the best investment solutions to match clients’ needs
- Wrote documents for clients and/or Private Bankers (market or product flashes)
- Organized monthly conference calls with other Fixed Income teams in order to define investment recommendations
Formations
Grenoble Graduate School Of Business GGSB (London)