Clotilde LARGE

En résumé

I am looking for a job opportunity in Finance (Treasury or any other fields which could match my profile and experiences) in the Zurich area

Mes compétences :
Trésorerie
Finance de marché
Analyse financière
Cash management

Entreprises

  • Terminal Investment Limited - Treasury Assistant

    2014 - 2015 - Cash Management and Planning: Forecasting cash flows on group level, projecting and anticipating on funding needs, managing bank relationships, identifying short-term investment opportunities for excess funds, executing FX deals
    - Reporting: Preparing quarterly Treasury documents for the Risk Committee and the Board
    - Compliance and Risk Management: Following-up on debt and covenant compliance across the group, monitoring reporting requirements to lender community, ensuring compliance with hedging obligations set out in debt facility documents
    - Hedging: Responsible for hedging activities relating to interest rate and FX exposures, building and maintaining FX exposure overview and recommending hedging actions

  • Crédit Agricole Luxembourg - Treasury Assistant

    Montrouge 2012 - 2013 - Realizing pricings for clients’ loans and deposits, and preparing proposals for Private Bankers
    - Managing a project in order to implement a new activity of Repo within the Treasury department
    - Following the positions of the bank and dealing with day-to-day Treasury operations (spot or forward currency purchase / sale, swaps, loans and placements...)
    - Taking hedging positions to reduce risks related to interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Sales Assistant

    Montrouge 2011 - 2012 - Pricing for clients
    - Wrote economic analysis
    - Prepared proposals for clients
    - Analysed, valued and monitored the risks of clients’ positions
    - Created a bridge between Back-Offices, Trading Desks, Regional Banks and clients

  • BNP Paribas Wealth Management - Assistant of the Head of the Fixed Income Advisory

    Paris 2009 - 2010 - Monitored the bond market and selected/updated bonds recommended as buy
    - Participated to Investment Committees with other teams (Funds, Equity, Structured products…)
    - Managed the private bankers’ requests in order to propose the best investment solutions to match clients’ needs
    - Wrote documents for clients and/or Private Bankers (market or product flashes)
    - Organized monthly conference calls with other Fixed Income teams in order to define investment recommendations

