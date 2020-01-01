Clovice KEPSEU

An enthusiastic Accountant with drive, determination and experience of working in a busy working environment, providing support to finance/management accountants and to other administrative officers. Possessing excellent numerical and data entry skills along with a comprehensive understanding of business law, OHADA & international accounting standards. Having a proven ability to ensure that day to day work is carried out in line with the agreed policies and procedures and quality standards.
Keen to find a challenging finance or managerial position with an ambitious & exciting company where I will continue to increase my work experience and develop my abilities.
Mes compétences :
Corporate Law
Time management
Team player
Resource management
Office Management
International Financial Reporting Standards
International Accounting Standards
Event Planning and Project Management
Financial Analysis
Marketing & Customer Service
Data Entry