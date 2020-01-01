Menu

Clovice KEPSEU

  • Accountant
  • MASAL Consultants Ltd
  • Accountant

Lagos

En résumé

An enthusiastic Accountant with drive, determination and experience of working in a busy working environment, providing support to finance/management accountants and to other administrative officers. Possessing excellent numerical and data entry skills along with a comprehensive understanding of business law, OHADA & international accounting standards. Having a proven ability to ensure that day to day work is carried out in line with the agreed policies and procedures and quality standards.
Keen to find a challenging finance or managerial position with an ambitious & exciting company where I will continue to increase my work experience and develop my abilities.

Mes compétences :
Corporate Law
Time management
Team player
Resource management
Office Management
International Financial Reporting Standards
International Accounting Standards
Event Planning and Project Management
Financial Analysis
Marketing & Customer Service
Data Entry

Entreprises

  • MASAL Consultants Ltd - Accountant

    Comptabilité | Lagos 2020 - maintenant Main Duties:
    Identifying and promoting cost-reducing measures.
    Monitoring inventory, office stock and ordering supplies as necessary.
    Liaising with the Sales and Area Manager to develop innovative marketing strategies.
    Responsible for financial accounts including petty cash, bank, budgets and cash-flow.
    Advising on compliance with legislation and guidance with LIRS, FIRS, PENCOM and IFRS.
    Preparing financial statements and providing support to management in decision making.

  • Chosen International School, Lekki - Finance Officer

    Finance | Lagos 2019 - 2020 Main Duties:
    Identifying and promoting cost-reducing measures.
    Monitoring inventory, office stock and ordering supplies as necessary.
    Liaising with the Sales and Area Manager to develop innovative marketing strategies.
    Responsible for financial accounts including petty cash, bank, budgets and cash-flow.
    Advising on compliance with legislation and guidance with LIRS, FIRS, PENCOM and IFRS.
    Preparing financial statements and providing support to management in decision making.

  • BG PETROLEUM SARL - Accountant

    Comptabilité | Douala 2016 - 2018 Main Duties:
    Controlling petty cash vouchers and performing bank reconciliations.
    Managing broad portfolio of clients including; AMT, Dangote, Garanti, IHCM, PASTA, Saker..
    General ledger maintenance and journals data entry for purchase/sales/other transactions.
    Assisting in the filing of Tax/VAT returns, DSF, TSPP, HAD, Passage, Transfert, Markage..
    Managing supplier accounts like SONARA, SCDP, CSPH, PAD, CAMRAIL, MTN, ENEO, BICEC
    Purchasing, maintaining inventory, materials and management of vehicle fleet.
    Assist in the preparation of financial statements including balance sheet & income statement.

    Major Achievements:
     Redesigned the reporting process that reduced the reporting deadline from one month to less than 10 days after closing, while improving the accuracy and maintaining the team size.

     Introduced financial controls that has supported revenue growth (from 1 billion CFA frs in 2016 to 2 billion CFA frs in 2017 and over 4 billion CFA frs by December 2018) and led to cost savings of more than 50 million CFA frs per annum.

  • Pioneer Academic and Scientific Enterprise - Branch Manager & Consultant

    Contrôle de gestion | Yaounde 2014 - 2015 Main Duties:
    Developing, implementing and maintaining a good business plan for the branch.
    Coordinating sales, purchases, warehousing, distribution and staff costs.
    Ensuring stock levels are managed and controlled effectively.
    Evaluating competitors’ activities and developing appropriate responses.
    Producing periodical financial statements for the General Manager and Board of Directors.

    Major Achievements:
     Developed a two billion CFA revenue project on the supply of office furniture and laboratory equipment in Cameroon secondary and high schools in view of attaining vision 2035.

     Reduced paperwork 90% by converting all operations to an electronic form & successfully implemented a computerized accounting system, replacing the old manual system.

  • The ICT University - Administrative Assistant in charge of the Departments of Engineering and Management Studies

    Administratif | Yaounde 2012 - 2014 Main Duties:
    Planning and implementing all marketing activities across all online and offline channels.
    Monitoring and evaluating the teaching/learning exercise in all assigned departments.
    Ensuring that adequate welfare support is provided to students.
    Providing periodic reports to the Head of Departments and Vice Chancellor.

    Major Achievements:
     Managed the website and social media page. Also initiated and directed a regional marketing strategy (West and Central Africa) that led to enrolment growth at all levels (BSc, MSc Phd) of more than 30% compared to the previous.

  • Junior Chamber International - Project Manager & Chapter President

    2011 - maintenant Under tutelage of Cameroon Ministry of Commerce. www.jci.cc
    Main Duty & Achievements:
    Providing development opportunities (leadership, entrepreneurship, networking & social
    responsibility) that empower young people to create positive change.

Formations

  • The ICT University (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2013 - 2016 Bachelor of Science in Business Management & Sustainable Development

    Graduated with a GPA of 3.45/4.

  • Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2009 - 2011 Certified Accounting Technician (CAT)

    Finance and Accounting.

  • Government Bilingual High School Bafoussam (Bafoussam)

    Bafoussam 2006 - 2008 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level

Réseau