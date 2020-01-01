Clovice KEPSEU

An enthusiastic Accountant with drive, determination and experience of working in a busy working environment, providing support to finance/management accountants and to other administrative officers. Possessing excellent numerical and data entry skills along with a comprehensive understanding of business law, OHADA & international accounting standards. Having a proven ability to ensure that day to day work is carried out in line with the agreed policies and procedures and quality standards.

Keen to find a challenging finance or managerial position with an ambitious & exciting company where I will continue to increase my work experience and develop my abilities.



Mes compétences :

Corporate Law

Time management

Team player

Resource management

Office Management

International Financial Reporting Standards

International Accounting Standards

Event Planning and Project Management

Financial Analysis

Marketing & Customer Service

Data Entry