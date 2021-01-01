Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Coralie JULIEN
Ajouter
Coralie JULIEN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Entreprises
Pôle Emploi
- Conseillère dediée entreprise
Paris
2019 - maintenant
Groupe Proman
- Attachée commerciale
2016 - maintenant
Menway Intérim LYON
- Chargée d'affaires
METZ
2015 - maintenant
Groupe Menway
- Assistante commerciale
METZ
2014 - 2015
SAS DOMIDEP
- Assistante RH
2012 - 2014
Chargée de gestion RH Groupe.
SAS HUGUIER FRERE
- Assistante Manager
2009 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Sciences - U Lyon
Lyon
2013 - 2014
Licence professionnelle
BAC+3 RDUC
Ecole Pigier
Lyon
2011 - 2012
Licence professionnelle
BAC+3 GRH
Alcevi Alernance
Troyes
2009 - 2011
MUC BTS
Réseau
Clea DURAND
Daniel CHATEIGNER
Emilie AYELLA
Francoise PIVATO
Guy LEMOINE
Jane FIORESE
Manuel LESUR
Michael MONTARD
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Putz MARINE