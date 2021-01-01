Cotora COTORA LIVIU (LIVIU)

ANALYTICS et REASONING ALGORITHMS voir site



Liviu Cotora is a regular speaker within high-level international events; he produces white papers and articles on current subjects such as Strategic Performance, Intangibles Management and Corporate Value Management.







Cotora is today part of the leading thinkers' in intangibles management. He strongly believes that the next decades belong to intangibles just as the last ones have been dedicated to tangibles.







"There is no question that it is necessary to measure and manage intangible values such as know-how, competence or partnerships. The question is how to do that. It's not enough to say you care about the intangible assets and about their value creation potential. You must know how to identify, measure and manage the total value creation and the flows it generates inside the company. In this respect, companies have to benefit from the appropriate methodologies, technologies and tools."