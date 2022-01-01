Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyri JOLY
Ajouter
Cyri JOLY
Nanterre Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vinci Construction France
- Ingénieur Travaux-Responsable CEA - Réhabilitation d'une tour de bureaux à La Défense
Nanterre Cedex
2011 - 2011
Vinci Construction France
- Ingénieur Travaux TCE - Chantier de l'hôtel de Luxe du Mandarin Oriental Paris
Nanterre Cedex
2009 - 2011
Responsable des zones Bar et Restaurants
Vinci Construction France
- Ingénieur Travaux TCE -Chantiers de réhabilitation/rénovation d'immeubles de bureaux sur Paris
Nanterre Cedex
2006 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics, Du Bâtiment Et De L'Industrie ESTP
Paris
2003 - 2006
TP
Lycée Chaptal
Paris
2000 - 2003
PSI
Lycée Rocroy Saint Leon
Paris
1996 - 2000
BAC S
Réseau
Dimitri MANI
Eric STÉVENIN
Julien ISCACHE
Laurane EDELMANN
Laurent GOUTELARD
Margot LABBE
Mehdi CHAABI
Quentin DERVAUX
Sébastien PAYET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z