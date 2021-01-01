Menu

Cyril BIEDERMANN

LYON

En résumé

I began to work in transport in 2002 like a stageer in VOS LOGISTICS (Bulk cluster) in sales department.
I spent 2 years in the company and i mix during this period work and study.

On 2004 i joined another company named SATM (Group VICAT), i worked directly in operational services, for the planning and chartering service for tippers truck.

On 2005 i joined a new time VOS LOGISTICS Cluster Bulk to manage Customer Service (following orders and Customers).
Since 2010 i joined Sales department to prospect new customers and develop our actual accounts

Since 2015 i am Sales Manager for SOUTH EUROPE France / Italy / Spain

Mes compétences :
Reporting
Planning stratégique
Négociation
Gestion grands comptes
Entreposage
Importation
Logistique

Entreprises

  • VOS LOGISTICS - SALES MANAGER

    2015 - maintenant SALES MANAGER Transport et Logistique pour l'Europe du SUD
    Developement des activités Vracs Rail / Route / Logistique (entrepôt) / Organisation de tous type de transport

  • VOS LOGISTICS - Commercial Transport et Logistique

    2010 - 2015 Actuel : VOS LOGISTICS à Saint - Fons FR69 :
    * Responsable Commercial Développement et Prospection : Janvier 2010 - Actuel

    * Développement, et entretien des clients existants ;
    * Prospection ciblée (Minéral / Pétrochimie / Déchets / Céréales...) ;
    * Gestion d'Appel d'offre
    * Reporting commercial

  • Vos logistics - Responsable customer service

    2005 - 2009 Gestion du service client au sein de l'exploitation composé de 4 à 5 personnes.

  • SATM VICAT - Agent d'exploitation

    2004 - 2005 Spécialité Bennes TP: Plannificateur et affrèteur

Formations

  • Communication Internationale Et Social Media (Utrecht)

    Utrecht 2012 - 2012 Certificat de formation

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 BTS Action Commerciale

  • Idrac Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2004 BTS Action Commerciale

  • Lycée Ampère Saxe

    Lyon 2000 - 2002 BAC Scientifique

