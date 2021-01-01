Cyril BIEDERMANN

I began to work in transport in 2002 like a stageer in VOS LOGISTICS (Bulk cluster) in sales department.

I spent 2 years in the company and i mix during this period work and study.



On 2004 i joined another company named SATM (Group VICAT), i worked directly in operational services, for the planning and chartering service for tippers truck.



On 2005 i joined a new time VOS LOGISTICS Cluster Bulk to manage Customer Service (following orders and Customers).

Since 2010 i joined Sales department to prospect new customers and develop our actual accounts



Since 2015 i am Sales Manager for SOUTH EUROPE France / Italy / Spain



Mes compétences :

Reporting

Planning stratégique

Négociation

Gestion grands comptes

Entreposage

Importation

Logistique