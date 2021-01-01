Menu

Cyril BORRELL, PMP

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Mécanique

Entreprises

  • Akka Technologies - Business Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Akka Technologies - Project Manager of Cabin Curtain systems for A350 Airbus Aircraft

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Management of engineering Development for Zodiac Aerospace of the cabin curtains system for all A350-900/-1000 head of version

  • Akka Technologies - Project Manager of AIOS for A330 NEO & A320 NEO Airbus Aircraft

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Management of engineering Development for Zodiac Aerospace of the cabin curtains system for all A350-900/-1000 Development of Air Inlet Outer structure for both AIRBUS A330 Neo & AIRBUS A320 Neo aircraft for CCA (Corse Composite Aéronautique)

  • Akka Technologies - Project Manager of KB & ALS for A350-900 Airbus Aircraft

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Development of the Keel Beam & Aft Lower shell located at the center fuselage of the AIRBUS A350 aircraft version 900

  • Akka Technologies - Project Manager of Nose Lower shell for A400 Airbus Aircraft

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Development of the nose fuselage lower shell of the AIRBUS A400M aircraft for STELIA

  • Safran Nacelles - RESPONSABLE IS COMPOSITES NOUVEAUX PRODUITS

    Gonfreville l&#39;orcher 2004 - 2010

Formations

Réseau