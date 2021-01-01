Cyril BORRELL, PMP

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Mécanique
Entreprises
Akka Technologies
- Business Manager
Paris2016 - maintenant
Akka Technologies
- Project Manager of Cabin Curtain systems for A350 Airbus Aircraft
Paris2016 - 2016Management of engineering Development for Zodiac Aerospace of the cabin curtains system for all A350-900/-1000 head of version
Akka Technologies
- Project Manager of AIOS for A330 NEO & A320 NEO Airbus Aircraft
Paris2015 - 2016Management of engineering Development for Zodiac Aerospace of the cabin curtains system for all A350-900/-1000 Development of Air Inlet Outer structure for both AIRBUS A330 Neo & AIRBUS A320 Neo aircraft for CCA (Corse Composite Aéronautique)
Akka Technologies
- Project Manager of KB & ALS for A350-900 Airbus Aircraft
Paris2012 - 2015Development of the Keel Beam & Aft Lower shell located at the center fuselage of the AIRBUS A350 aircraft version 900
Akka Technologies
- Project Manager of Nose Lower shell for A400 Airbus Aircraft
Paris2010 - 2012Development of the nose fuselage lower shell of the AIRBUS A400M aircraft for STELIA
Safran Nacelles
- RESPONSABLE IS COMPOSITES NOUVEAUX PRODUITS