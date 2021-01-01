Retail
Connexion
Cyril CAILLE
Ajouter
Cyril CAILLE
ROMANS-SUR-ISÈRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chapel Hydraulique
- Responsable QSE
2019 - maintenant
Responsable QSE multisites
Certification ISO 9001 v2015
Fabricant de verins hydrauliques
GMP-ATIM
- RESPONSABLE QUALITE CONTROLE
2017 - 2018
Responsable QSE + service controle
Certification ISO 9001, ISO 13485, EN9100
SMP PANSU
- Responsable Qualité
2016 - 2016
Responsable qualité et sécurité
Management du service controle - 3 personnes
Certification Medicale ISO 13485
ERIKS PLASTIQUES COMPOSITES
- RESPONSABLE QUALITE
2003 - 2016
Responsable du service qualité et controle
Certification ISO 9001 ISO16949
Responsable sécurité site, CHSCT
Membre du comité de direction
Formations
AFPA (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Chrystel BROUILLOUX
Jacques VAN HOUTEGHEM
Sébastien BRIEU