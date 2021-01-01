Menu

Cyril CAILLE

ROMANS-SUR-ISÈRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Chapel Hydraulique - Responsable QSE

    2019 - maintenant Responsable QSE multisites
    Certification ISO 9001 v2015
    Fabricant de verins hydrauliques

  • GMP-ATIM - RESPONSABLE QUALITE CONTROLE

    2017 - 2018 Responsable QSE + service controle
    Certification ISO 9001, ISO 13485, EN9100

  • SMP PANSU - Responsable Qualité

    2016 - 2016 Responsable qualité et sécurité
    Management du service controle - 3 personnes
    Certification Medicale ISO 13485

  • ERIKS PLASTIQUES COMPOSITES - RESPONSABLE QUALITE

    2003 - 2016 Responsable du service qualité et controle
    Certification ISO 9001 ISO16949
    Responsable sécurité site, CHSCT
    Membre du comité de direction

Formations

  • AFPA (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1991 - 1993

Réseau