Cyril COFFIN-ELTRICH

My job is to build, develop or redirect your communication and marketing strategy.



For 13 years, I have been daily advising companies on their communication through several key points, such as:

- The definition of a strategy and quantitative, well-defined, objectives

- The organization of the team, the choice of partners and the creation of media allowing to implement this strategy

- The digital strategy and the design and development of tools that are long-lasting and useful to the teams

- The control of schedule, cost and quality and the evaluation of our strategy’s results



I am keen on communications strategies, development of visible and strong brands and union of collaborators focused on a corporate development plan. I put my whole energy in the service of motivated and dynamic teams.



Mes compétences :

Anglais courant

Ski

Conseil

Communication

Direction artistique

Yachting

Publicité