Cyril COFFIN-ELTRICH

My job is to build, develop or redirect your communication and marketing strategy.
For 13 years, I have been daily advising companies on their communication through several key points, such as:
- The definition of a strategy and quantitative, well-defined, objectives
- The organization of the team, the choice of partners and the creation of media allowing to implement this strategy
- The digital strategy and the design and development of tools that are long-lasting and useful to the teams
- The control of schedule, cost and quality and the evaluation of our strategy’s results
I am keen on communications strategies, development of visible and strong brands and union of collaborators focused on a corporate development plan. I put my whole energy in the service of motivated and dynamic teams.
Mes compétences :
Anglais courant
Ski
Conseil
Communication
Direction artistique
Yachting
Publicité