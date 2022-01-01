Menu

Cyril COFFIN-ELTRICH

LES ULIS

En résumé

My job is to build, develop or redirect your communication and marketing strategy.

For 13 years, I have been daily advising companies on their communication through several key points, such as:
- The definition of a strategy and quantitative, well-defined, objectives
- The organization of the team, the choice of partners and the creation of media allowing to implement this strategy
- The digital strategy and the design and development of tools that are long-lasting and useful to the teams
- The control of schedule, cost and quality and the evaluation of our strategy’s results

I am keen on communications strategies, development of visible and strong brands and union of collaborators focused on a corporate development plan. I put my whole energy in the service of motivated and dynamic teams.

Mes compétences :
Anglais courant
Ski
Conseil
Communication
Direction artistique
Yachting
Publicité

Entreprises

  • Telindus - Senior marketing and communication Consultant

    LES ULIS 2016 - 2017 > Branding : Guidelines development
    > Corporate Communications : Update of all items
    > Sales & Products : tools & process improvements
    > Customer relationship : Roam Like at Home

  • HENNING - Entrepreneur - Consultant Senior en Marketing/Communication

    2016 - maintenant

  • CCE & Cie - Directeur Général - Associé

    2010 - 2016 Notre objectif est d’apporter à tout type d’entreprises
    une communication saine, équilibrée et efficace dans le but
    de développer votre clientèle, vos produits, faire accroître
    votre notoriété, renforcer votre image de marque... pour faire
    croître votre chiffre d’affaires.

    Toutes les problématiques de communication peuvent être
    résolues. Il faut trouver le partenaire, choisir un cap et avoir
    une réflexion intégrée à 360° pour toucher vos publics au mieux
    en optimisant les divers points de contact.

  • - - Creative Director / Marketing advisor

    2006 - 2010 AGENCES CLIENTES : Canal 55/Elwood, Edelman, Ibiza, Protéines, Wunderman, Euro RSCG C&O, Agence H...
    ENTREPRISES : Citwell, Domus Vi, EADS, E-axess, Groupe Pierre & Vacances, SDH Formation, Trapèze,...

    Bouygues Immobilier, Cocacola, Creative, Dove Men+Care, Findus, Ford, Fortis, Hermitage, Lancôme, l'Oréal, Meunier, Microsoft, MSN, NARTA, Ricard, Unilever,...

  • Périmètre - Directeur de Création

    Meaux 2005 - 2006 Agence de conseil en Communication

    En plus de ma fonction de directeur artistique, je devais dynamiser l'agence dans sa création et son conseil puis la développer en relation avec la directrice commerciale.

    (Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes, AFP, Pigier,...)

  • Aressy & Associés - Directeur artistique

    Suresnes 2003 - 2005 Agence "résolument BtoB"

    Directeur artistique junior, j'ai pu travaillé sur la conception-rédaction et le conseil.

    (Azlan, Sarp/Onyx, Microsoft, Bouygues Telecom, Ipsos...)

