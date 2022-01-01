Menu

Cyril COGORDAN

SANARY SUR MER

Entreprises

  • Bip Media - Auteur Indépendant - Consultant

    2012 - maintenant - Développement 3DS
    - Consultant projet.

  • Bit Rabbit - Auteur Indépendant

    2012 - maintenant Développement du jeu LadyBugs 2

  • Bip Media - Programmeur Freelance

    2010 - 2010 Réalisation d'HelloKids DSiware

  • Cyanide - Programmeur C/C++ (Teletravail)

    2007 - 2009 Développement de BloodBowl DS et Runaway 3 DS (moteurs 2D)
    Création de nombreux outils d'aides au développement & de plusieurs prototypes
    de jeux DS.

  • Telcogames UK - Programmeur C/C++ (Teletravail)

    2006 - 2007 Portage des jeux Eliminator, Indigo, Rick Dangerous 1 & 2, RodLand, P47, Toki,
    Bubble Dizzy, Zynaps.
    Développement de librairies graphiques (Particules, rotozoom...)

  • Magic Productions - Programmeur C

    2005 - maintenant Portage des jeux Cannon Fodder, StormLord, Captain Dynamo, Qwak, Nebulus.

  • Playsoft - Programmeur J2ME

    2004 - maintenant Portage et localisation des jeux Block Breaker Deluxe, Vans Skate & Slam, Asphalt Urban GT, Trivia Soccer.

  • Lankhor - Programmeur C/C++ / Lead

    1999 - 2002 Participation au développement de F1WGP, Warm UP!, Ski Park Manager
    Site officiel de Warm UP! En PHP/SQL.
    Création de librairies et outils de développement.

  • Silmarils - Programmeur C/ASM

    1994 - 1999 Participation au développement PC de Deus, Time Warriors, Asghan, Arabian Nights.
    Portage sur Atari F030/Jaguar/Mac de Ishar III,Robinson's Requiem.
    Développement du moteur 3D et Script ALIS sur Playstation.

