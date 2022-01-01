Cyril COGORDAN

2004 - maintenantPortage et localisation des jeux Block Breaker Deluxe, Vans Skate & Slam, Asphalt Urban GT, Trivia Soccer.
Lankhor
- Programmeur C/C++ / Lead
1999 - 2002Participation au développement de F1WGP, Warm UP!, Ski Park Manager
Site officiel de Warm UP! En PHP/SQL.
Création de librairies et outils de développement.
Silmarils
- Programmeur C/ASM
1994 - 1999Participation au développement PC de Deus, Time Warriors, Asghan, Arabian Nights.
Portage sur Atari F030/Jaguar/Mac de Ishar III,Robinson's Requiem.
Développement du moteur 3D et Script ALIS sur Playstation.