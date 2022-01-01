Menu

Cyril COQUILLOT

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Currently web & UI designer (UI design with UX approach, web project management) in Crédit Agricole Group (Paris regional office), the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe.

Worked as senior webdesigner at Lastminute and at Groupon as lead webdesigner.

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Adobe suite
Illustrator
Xhtml/css
CSS
Intégration web
User interface design
Marketing online
PAO Indesign et photoshop
E-commerce
Web Designer
Web
PAO
Internet
Graphiste
Gestion d'équipe
CMS
Web design

Entreprises

  • Université Paris 8 - Vincennes - Saint-Denis - Chargé de cours : Web Design

    Saint-Denis 2016 - maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France - Designer UI & Web |chargé projet web

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Lastminute com - Senior Web Designer

    2012 - 2014

  • GROUPON France - Lead Web Designer

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau