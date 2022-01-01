Cyril COQUILLOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Currently web & UI designer (UI design with UX approach, web project management) in Crédit Agricole Group (Paris regional office), the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe.
Worked as senior webdesigner at Lastminute and at Groupon as lead webdesigner.
Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Adobe suite
Illustrator
Xhtml/css
CSS
Intégration web
User interface design
Marketing online
PAO Indesign et photoshop
E-commerce
Web Designer
Web
PAO
Internet
Graphiste
Gestion d'équipe
CMS
Web design