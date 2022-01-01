Cyril COQUILLOT

Currently web & UI designer (UI design with UX approach, web project management) in Crédit Agricole Group (Paris regional office), the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe.



Worked as senior webdesigner at Lastminute and at Groupon as lead webdesigner.



Mes compétences :

Photoshop

Adobe suite

Illustrator

Xhtml/css

CSS

Intégration web

User interface design

Marketing online

PAO Indesign et photoshop

E-commerce

Web Designer

Web

PAO

Internet

Graphiste

Gestion d'équipe

CMS

Web design