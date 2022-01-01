Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril DANDEVILLE
Ajouter
Cyril DANDEVILLE
ORGEVAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Prospection commerciale
Marketing
Relation client
Management
Entreprises
Billards Bréton SA
- Attaché Commercial
2007 - maintenant
TNS Worldpanel
- Chargé d'Etudes
2000 - 2006
INTERNET FR SA
- Assistant Marketing
1998 - 2000
Formations
IFFA Massy - CCI Essonne
Massy
1998 - 2000
BTS Action Commerciale
Commerce - Mention AB
Université Versailles Saint Quentin
Montigny Le Bretonneux
1996 - 1998
Commerce
Major de promotion
Réseau
Delphine BARRET
Dubois THOMAS
Edouard LESIEUR
Gael DURAND
Gonzalez FERNAND
Jean-Philippe BIRBA
Laurent COLLEU
Marie P. PAJON
Serge DANDEVILLE
Thomas OPPENEAU