Cyril DELOZANNE
Cyril DELOZANNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CGR - Robinetterie
- Chef des Ventes Nord - Responsable Grands Comptes.
2013 - maintenant
CGR
- Chef des Ventes National
2010 - 2012
CGR
- Responsable Régional des Ventes
2002 - 2009
CGR
- Technico-Commercial Itinérant
1999 - 2001
CGR
- Technico-Commercial Sédentaire
1995 - 1998
Formations
IUT Reims
Reims
1991 - 1993
DUT
Estelle MILLON
Gilles GODFROY
Guillaume ETTWILLER
Laurent TAVERNIER
Olivier DUVAL
Sylvain SAMSON