Cyril DEMONCHY

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Ingénieur systèmes Microsoft avec fortes compétences AD/SCCM/EXCHANGE/SQL SERVER/VMWARE.

Mes compétences :
IIS
DNS
DHCP
Exchange server
WSUS
Windows
SQL Server
Active directory
GPO
Sophos
Arcserve
VMWare
Sharepoint
DFS
Powershell
Outlook
Spam fighter
OWA
NAS
Impression
Vcenter
Symantec SEP
ADMT
ESX ESXi
Commvault Simpana
Centreon
Nagios
McAfee antivirus
Windows RDS
McAfee Drive Encryption
SQL Server AlwaysON
SCCM 2012/2016
MS FCS
MS DHCP
MS DNS
Audit
VMware VSphere, ESX 4.1/5/5.5/6/6.5
Dell Server Hardware
MS NTP
MS WSUS
MS SharePoint
IBM Hardware
MS SQL Server 2000/2005/2008/2012/2014/2016/Always
MS Exchange 5.5/2000/2003/2007/2010
HP Hardware
MS ADDS
MS Windows XP/VISTA/7/8/10
WAP
MS SCOM 2012
Secure Socket Layer
MS SQL Server Reporting Services
SNMP
Réseau
PowerEdge Hardware
PKI
MS Windows NT/2000/2003/2008/2012/2016
MS Office
MS Internet Information Server
MS Dynamics CRM
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
MS CS
Capacity planning
CA ArcServe Backup
MS SCCM 2012/2016
MS WDS/MDT/AIK

Entreprises

  • Cegedim - IT Microsoft Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2017  Projet terminé: Upgrade ADDS 2003/2008 vers 2012 + Upgrade niveau fonctionnel
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Sécuriser, optimiser et homogénéiser les AD
    ■ Etre en conformité avec les contrats partenaires
    ■ Rester opérationnel et proposer de nouveaux outils aux clients
    ■ Proposer l’upgrade vers Windows 10

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Co-Pilotage, suivi et coordination du projet en binôme (Spéc. fonctionnelle, Livrable, choix du matériel…)
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement du projet
    ■ Superviser et coordonner en binôme le travail
    ■ Validation des livrables.
    ■ Rédaction DEX

     Projet terminé: Harmonisation GPOs et ADCleanup de l’annuaire LDAP
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Simplifier et homogénéiser les groups policy
    ■ Nettoyer efficacement l’AD et garder la plateforme à jour
    ■ Eviter des objets dits « fantômes » dans l’annuaire

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Co-Pilotage, suivi et coordination du projet en binôme (Spéc. fonctionnelle, Livrable, choix du délai…)
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement du projet
    ■ Validation des livrables.
    ■ Rédaction DEX

     Projet terminé : Mise en place de BVR (Bulle Virtuelle régionale) sur ESXi 5.5/6.0
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Homogénéiser le matériel sur les sites distants
    ■ Rendre « indépendant » les IT sur les sites distants tout en gardant la main
    ■ Pouvoir répondre à des contraintes de bande passante

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Audit de l’environnement existant (Réseaux, AD, ESXi)
    ■ Pilotage, suivi et coordination du projet en binôme (Contraintes client, Spéc. fonctionnelle, Livrable, critère de réception, choix du matériel…)
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement du projet.
    ■ Coordonner le travail et la livraison avec les différents TAMs
    ■ Validation des livrables.
    ■ Rédaction DEX

     Projet terminé : Implémentation de 3 solutions SCCM 2012 (3 forêts)
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Centraliser la gestion des postes de travail et des serveurs
    ■ Proposer régulièrement des updates (WSUS, OSD, Applicatifs, Drivers…)
    ■ Personnaliser les images des postes de travail
    ■ Mettre en place une politique de conformité
    ■ Gérer les inventaires Hardware et Software
    ■ Déployer des nouveaux Software
    ■ Proposer des états de parc via des rapports personnalisés

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet en binôme
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

     Projet terminé : Implémentation de clustering SQL Server AlwaysON
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Disposer d’au moins 1 nœud opérationnel
    ■ Proposer une solution de load-balancing en cas de surcharge d’1 nœud
    ■ Disposer d’une solution de lecture seule (consultation) sur un des nœuds
    ■ Se prévenir de potentielle corruption de données

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet en binôme
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

     RUN : MCO et gestion des incidents/demandes/change
    Définition du périmètre et des objectifs du projet:
    ■ Gestion des incidents N3 selon les priorités (majeur, standard, mineur)
    ■ Gestion des demandes selon les SLAs
    ■ Gestion des changements
    ■ Proposer des améliorations de l’infra
    ■ Maintenir un niveau optimal des mises à jour des solutions d’infra
    ■ Rédaction DEX

    Administration :
    ■ WINDOWS SERVER
    ○ Installation / Optimisation / Industrialisation
    ■ ACTIVE DIRECTORY (5 forêts / 11 domaines)
    ○ Accès / Objets (Comptes…) / Services (Sites…) / Trusts / DNS / NTP / DHCP / NTFS / ADCleanup / Extract
    ■ SCCM 2012 R2
    ○ Collections / Packages (Applications…) / Conformité / Accès / Boundaries / AD Discover / Primary, Secondary
    ■ SCOM 2012 R2
    ○ Discovery / Management Packs / Deploy Agent
    ■ EXCHANGE
    ○ Update / Sizing DB / Migration / GALs / Accès / DAG / Advanced Logging IIS / OWA / Extraction et changement massif
    ■ POWERSHELL
    ○ Script extraction et automatisation
    ■ SQL SERVER 2012/2014/2016
    ○ AlwaysOn / Standalone / Plan de maintenance / Script automatisation installation
    ■ VMWARE
    ○ Installation ESXi / Accès / Host Profile / DRS / HA / Création, Suppression VMs
    ■ ANTIVIRUS SOPHOS
    ○ SUM / Policy / DEX / Définition des analyses
    ■ BACKUP (TSM v7)
    ○ Garant des backups des serveurs Windows / Update massif agent backup
    ■ PKI Microsoft
    ○ Upgrade en SHA256 / Création certificats / Accès (Templates…)
    ■ MASTERS (WDS / MDT)
    ○ Création / Déploiement / PXE
    ■ SECURITE
    ○ Implémentation logs d’audit sur modification fichier/dossier sur partage réseau
    ■ SUPERVISION
    ○ Centreon / Ajout, suppression des hosts
    ■ SUPPORT N3 sur toutes les briques Microsoft

    Environnement technique :
    ■ Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2012R2 (~300 serveurs physiques)
    ■ Active Directory
    ■ MS SCCM 2012
    ■ SQL Server 2005/2008/2012/2014/2016 Standalone et AlwaysON
    ■ MS Exchange 2003/2007/2010
    ■ VMWARE ESX 4.1/5.0/5.1/5.5/6.0 (~80 ESX pour 1500 VMs)
    ■ WDS/MDT, PKI, DNS, DHCP, WSUS
    ■ Nagios/Centreon
    ■ DELL / IBM

  • Ramsay Générale de Santé - IT Microsoft Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2015  Projet terminé : Implémentation de solution de chiffrement sur 250 Workstations
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Sécuriser les données des postes sensibles

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

    Administration
    ■ Audit et comparaison des 2 solutions Bitlocker et McAfee Drive Encryption
    ■ POC des 2 solutions et test de déploiement sur 2-3 postes de travail
    ■ Test de fonctionnement des 2 solutions
    ■ Rédaction d’un document comparatif avec les coûts
    ■ Présentation des 2 solutions au RSSI
    ■ Déploiement McAfee Drive Encryption sur un total de 250 postes de travail
    ■ Rédaction d’un DEX


     RUN : MCO de la plateforme du client
    Administration système :
    ■ WINDOWS SERVER (1250 serveurs)
    ○ Installation / Optimisation
    ■ ACTIVE DIRECTORY (22 forêts / 26 domaines)
    ○ Accès / Objets (Comptes…) / Services (Sites…) / Trusts / DNS / NTP / DHCP / Profils
    ○ DFS File / Réplication
    ■ EXCHANGE
    ○ Update / Sizing DB / Migration / GALs / Accès
    ■ ANTIVIRUS MCAFEE
    ○ Migration / MOVE / Policy / Accès / Super Agent
    ■ SECURITE
    ○ Implementation McAfee Drive Encryption / Accès
    ■ VMWARE
    ○ Création, Suppressions VMs / Accès / Diffusion VLAN
    ■ SUPERVISION
    ○ Centreon / SNMP / Nouveaux plugins / MySQL / DEX
    ■ BACKUP (Commvault)
    ○ Update / Gestion Bandes / Policy / Restauration hebdomadaire / Monitoring / Déduplication
    ■ PKI Microsoft
    ○ Création certificats internes
    ■ WSUS
    ○ Création groupes / Déploiement updates
    ■ SUPPORT N2/N3 sur toutes les briques Microsoft

    Autres tâches :
    ■ Mise en place et application de procédures (méthodologie ITIL)
    ■ Veille technologie
    ■ Rédaction de DEX (Dossier d’exploitation) et DI (Document d’installation)
    ■ Gestion des systèmes en production et en recette

    Environnement technique :
    ■ Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2012
    ■ MS Exchange Server 2003/2007/2010
    ■ Linux CENTOS 5 et 6, RHEL 5 et 6
    ■ VMWARE ESX 3.5, ESXi 4.1/5.0 (250 ESX(i) pour 2500 VMs).
    ■ Nagios, Centreon
    ■ DELL / HP

  • Extia - IT Administrator Microsoft

    SEVRES 2012 - 2014  Projet terminé : Consolidation de 2 infras et migration AD/Exchange
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Créer un annuaire unique et centraliser l’administration
    ■ Uniformiser le par cet centraliser les données
    ■ Diminuer les coûts

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet
    ■ Participation aux différents COPIL
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

    Administration système :
    ■ Création d’une nouvelle forêt AD sur Windows 2008R2
    ■ Définition et mise en place des procédures et politiques systèmes proposées
    ■ Migration AD par lot de l’ensemble du parc via ADMT
    ■ Migration Exchange par lot de l’ensemble du parc via POWERSHELL (2003/2007 vers 2010)
    ■ Fusion du cœur de réseau (Switch Core HP)
    ■ Reconfiguration des VPN des sites distants
    ■ Virtualisation des serveurs physiques
    ■ Consolidation des serveurs en doublon (fichiers, impression, WSUS…)
    ■ Dépromotion et suppression des anciens domaines
    ■ Modification configuration VPN inter-sites

    Autres tâches :
    ■ Vérification et analyse de l’impact technique des nouvelles solutions
    ■ Veille technologie
    ■ Mise en place d’un PRA
    ■ Rédaction des spécifications et procédures


     Projet Terminé : Uniformisation des copieurs et mise en place impression sécurisée
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Uniformiser le matériel et simplifier les contrats
    ■ Centraliser la gestion des coûts liés aux impressions
    ■ Sécuriser les documents privés/pros
    ■ Limiter l’utilisation des pools d’impressions

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

    Administration système :
    ■ Installation des nouveaux copieurs Canon
    ■ Implémentation de la solution Uniflow
    ■ Configuration des accès utilisateurs/admins
    ■ Formation aux utilisateurs


     RUN : MCO et gestion des incidents N2/N3
    Administration système :
    ■ WINDOWS SERVER (80 serveurs)
    ○ Installation / Optimisation
    ■ ACTIVE DIRECTORY (3 forêts / 3 domaines)
    ○ Accès / Objets (Comptes, GPOs…) / Services (Sites, DCs…) / Trusts / DNS / NTP / DHCP / NTFS
    ■ EXCHANGE
    ○ Update / Sizing DB / Migration / OWA / GALs / Accès
    ○ Antispam Proofpoint
    ■ SQL SERVER 2005/2008
    ○ Installation / Implémentation plan de maintenance
    ■ VMWARE
    ○ Création, Suppression VMs / Accès / Capacity planning / P2V
    ■ MASTERS (WDS / MDT)
    ○ Création / Déploiement
    ■ IMPRESSION
    ○ Installation / Canon Uniflow / Déploiement via GPOs
    ■ WSUS
    ○ Implémentation
    ■ BACKUP (ARCserve (R16), BackupExec (2012) et Vranger)
    ○ Implémentation / Update / Restauration Hebdomadaire / Gestion des bandes
    ■ ANTIVIRUS SEPM (v12)
    ○ Upgrade / Manage Policy / LUA
    ■ RESEAU
    ○ Firewall / Switch / VPN
    ■ GLPI / OCS
    ○ Implémentation / Update / Inventaire
    ■ SUPPORT N2/N3 sur toutes les briques Microsoft
    ■ Rédaction DEX et DI

    Autres tâches :
    ■ Vérification et analyse de l’impact technique des nouvelles solutions
    ■ Veille technologie
    ■ Gestion des systèmes en production et en recette

    Environnement technique :
    ■ Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2 (80 serveurs physiques)
    ■ Active Directory
    ■ Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7 (650 postes)
    ■ MS Exchange Server 2003/2007/2010
    ■ SQL Server 2005/2008
    ■ WDS/MDT, DNS, DHCP, WSUS, PowerShell
    ■ VMWARE ESX 4.1/5.1 (6 ESX pour 50 VMs)
    ■ Checkpoint / Bintec / Cisco / DELL / HP / EMC

  • SFR Cloud Services - Analyste d'exploitation système

    2010 - 2012  RUN : MCO et gestion des incidents N2/N3
    Administration système :
    ■ Support N2/N3
    o Serveur Web (Apache, IIS) / DNS / Réseau / AD / Backup / SSL

    Environnement technique :
    ■ Linux Debian/Red Hat (plus de 1500 serveurs)
    ■ Microsoft Windows Server 2000/2003
    ■ MySQL
    ■ VMWARE et ESX 5.1
    ■ Checkpoint, Cisco Asa

  • SARL Altair - Administrateur systèmes et messagerie Microsoft

    2006 - 2010  Projet terminé : Migration exchange 5.5 vers 2003
    Objectif du périmètre :
    ■ Disposer d’une version d’annuaire récente
    ■ Disposer de fonctionnalités de messagerie plus récente

    Définition du périmètre :
    ■ Pilotage et coordination du projet
    ■ Mise en place et mesure de l’état d’avancement
    ■ Validation des livrables
    ■ Rédaction DEX

    Administration système :
    ■ POC de la migration en avance de phase
    ■ Installation d’un nouveau contrôleur de domaine Windows 2003
    ■ Implémentation d’une nouvelle organisation Exchange 2003
    ■ Migration AD par lot via ADMT et BALs respectives
    ■ Formation aux utilisateurs
    ■ Dépromotion de l’ancien DC


     RUN : MCO et gestion des tickets
    Administration système :
    ■ WINDOWS SERVER
    ○ Installation
    ■ ACTIVE DIRECTORY
    ○ Accès / Objets (Comptes, GPOs…) / Services (Sites, DCs…) / DNS / Trusts
    ○ Implémentation DFS File
    ■ EXCHANGE
    ○ Update / Sizing DB / GALs / Migration / Support N2 / Antispam / Accès
    ○ Installation de BlackBerry Server / Enrollement, gestion et backup des terminaux mobiles
    ■ GLPI / OCS
    ○ Installation / Update / Inventaire
    ■ WSUS
    ○ Implémentation
    ■ ANTIVIRUS (Sophos)
    ○ Installation / Update / Policy
    ■ BACKUP (ArcServe Backup)
    ○ Installation / Update
    ■ IMPRESSION
    ○ Installation
    ■ POSTE DE TRAVAIL
    ○ Migration Windows XP vers Windows Vista
    ■ SUPPORT N2 de toutes les briques Microsoft
    ■ Rédaction DEX et DI

    Environnement technique :
    ■ Microsoft Windows NT4/2003 (27 serveurs physiques)
    ■ MS Exchange Server 5.5/2003, BlackBerry
    ■ Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

Formations

Réseau