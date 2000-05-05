Cyril DEMONCHY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Ingénieur systèmes Microsoft avec fortes compétences AD/SCCM/EXCHANGE/SQL SERVER/VMWARE.
Mes compétences :
IIS
DNS
DHCP
Exchange server
WSUS
Windows
SQL Server
Active directory
GPO
Sophos
Arcserve
VMWare
Sharepoint
DFS
Powershell
Outlook
Spam fighter
OWA
NAS
Impression
Vcenter
Symantec SEP
ADMT
ESX ESXi
Commvault Simpana
Centreon
Nagios
McAfee antivirus
Windows RDS
McAfee Drive Encryption
SQL Server AlwaysON
SCCM 2012/2016
MS FCS
MS DHCP
MS DNS
Audit
VMware VSphere, ESX 4.1/5/5.5/6/6.5
Dell Server Hardware
MS NTP
MS WSUS
MS SharePoint
IBM Hardware
MS SQL Server 2000/2005/2008/2012/2014/2016/Always
MS Exchange 5.5/2000/2003/2007/2010
HP Hardware
MS ADDS
MS Windows XP/VISTA/7/8/10
WAP
MS SCOM 2012
Secure Socket Layer
MS SQL Server Reporting Services
SNMP
Réseau
PowerEdge Hardware
PKI
MS Windows NT/2000/2003/2008/2012/2016
MS Office
MS Internet Information Server
MS Dynamics CRM
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
MS CS
Capacity planning
CA ArcServe Backup
MS SCCM 2012/2016
MS WDS/MDT/AIK